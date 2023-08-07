DeKalb, Decatur schools cancel activities due to severe weather

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District and Decatur High School have canceled after school activities ahead of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for DeKalb County until 6:15 p.m.

“At 4:35 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chastain Memorial Park, or near Vinings,” according to an alert from the National Weather Service. “Another severe storm was located over Cascade Heights or near west Atlanta. Both storms were moving east at 30 mph.”

At 5:27 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located near Sandy Plains to Treasure Lake. The storms were moving east at 50 miles per hour.

The NWS has also stated that the storms could produce 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees,” the alert states.

DeKalb County Schools canceled all school-based, district-wide, extracurricular, and athletic activities. Aftercare programs on elementary campuses will be open as usual.

City Schools of Decatur canceled all school-sponsored athletics and activities scheduled for Monday evening.

Here is the press release from DCSD:

In response to the forecast of severe weather conditions across the area, the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has canceled all school-based, district-wide, extracurricular, and athletic activities. This precautionary measure helps ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Aftercare programs on elementary campuses will still operate as usual. Families should be aware that middle school buses may be delayed. Otherwise, DCSD buses will run their scheduled routes as weather permits. The decision to cancel after-school activities is based on carefully considering the anticipated weather conditions, including high winds, possible tornadoes, and hail. DCSD administrators will monitor the weather closely and provide updates as necessary. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our students, parents, and staff members as we prioritize safety during this time.

