DeKalb Fire chief was named Georgia chief of the year

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum has been named the 2023 Fire Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

“I share this honor with the brave and dedicated men and women of DeKalb County Fire Rescue who serve our residents every day,” Fullum said. “It is an honor to have been recognized by my peers across the state.”

Fullum began his role as DeKalb’s fire chief in 2014, according to a press release.

“Chief Fullum embodies the spirit of public service and servant leadership, and he has guided the transformation of DeKalb County Fire Rescue (DCFR) to meet the ever-changing needs of our community,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

According to the press release, since 2017, Fullum has:

– Championed better pay for DCFR. In April 2023, after a series of pay raises during the past few years, the starting salary for new firefighter recruits became one of the highest among large local governments in the state.

– Used $2 million in SPLOST funding to design and develop a fleet of 10 new rapid response vehicles to alleviate some of the overuse of other larger DCFR units. This strategy has led to reductions in fuel consumption, wear on apparatus and equipment, and, most importantly, reductions in crew fatigue that have resulted in improvements to morale.

– Led the efforts to allocate another $44 million to replace four existing fire stations, construct two new fire stations, and repair other stations.

– Upgraded the DCFR radio communications system using $1.5 million in SPLOST funding.

– Overseen efforts that increased DCFR’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating from a Class 3 department to a Class 2, resulting in lower insurance rates countywide.

– Been a leader in DeKalb’s multiple large-scale efforts to provide vaccinations against COVID-19 and monthly efforts over the last three years to address pandemic-related food insecurities. DCFR has helped to administer approximately 15,000 vaccinations and distribute 130,000 boxes of food.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.