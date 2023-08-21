DeKalb police looking for gunman in deadly shooting outside Waffle House

Share

By Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First

GREATER DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — DeKalb County police are looking for the gunman involved in a deadly shooting at a Waffle House.

It happened around 5 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur. Police say the gunman shot a 19-year-old male outside of the restaurant and then ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Waffle House released the following statement in regard to the incident: