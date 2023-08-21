Type to search

DeKalb police looking for gunman in deadly shooting outside Waffle House

Crime and public safety DeKalb County Food

DeKalb police looking for gunman in deadly shooting outside Waffle House

Atlanta News First Aug 21, 2023
Image provided by Atlanta News First
Share

By Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First

GREATER DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — DeKalb County police are looking for the gunman involved in a deadly shooting at a Waffle House.

It happened around 5 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur. Police say the gunman shot a 19-year-old male outside of the restaurant and then ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Waffle House released the following statement in regard to the incident:

“August 21, 2023 Dekalb County Police currently are investigating the fatal shooting of a short-term, former Waffle House employee who last worked for us on July 12, 2023. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and direct all additional questions regarding the specifics of this incident to the police department.”

Njeri Boss, Vice President of Food Safety & PR Waffle House, Inc.

Police say the man they’re looking for is thin and tall, wearing a black hoodie with either gray or black sweatpants.

If you have any information, contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.