DeKalb Police looking for person accused of hitting pedestrian while doing donuts

By Alexandra Parker, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Dekalb County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is accused of hitting a pedestrian while doing donuts.

The man was doing donuts at the intersection of Gresham Road and Flat Shoals Road before losing control of the car, which led to him hitting a pedestrian, police said. The man then drove away before abandoning the car behind the Gresham Package Store at 2485 Gresham Road.

DeKalb Police released a photo of the person accused of hitting the pedestrian:

Anyone with information should contact call 911 or call Dekalb County police at 770-724-7610.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

In other public safety news:

— A video of a crash in the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A in Greater Decatur went viral on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The restaurant is located on Scott Boulevard next to Aldi.

A popular social media account, ATL Uncensored, posted video of the crash, showing a car tilted with its hood down in front of the drive-thru window and trunk up in the air, pointed at nearby stairs.

— DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum has been named the 2023 Fire Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

“I share this honor with the brave and dedicated men and women of DeKalb County Fire Rescue who serve our residents every day,” Fullum said. “It is an honor to have been recognized by my peers across the state.”

For the full story, click here.

— A former DeKalb County Jail employee has pleaded guilty to using excessive force, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Cesary Wilborn, 33, on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer. The incidents in question occurred in 2016 and 2018. DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson sentenced Wilborn to 10 years to serve 1 in custody in the Probation Detention Center, as well as 200 hours of community service, a press release from the DA’s office says. Wilborn was sentenced under the First Offender Act and may not work in law enforcement while completing his sentence, the press release says.

The state wanted the defendant to serve five years with additional time on probation.

For the full story, click here.

— The Tucker Northlake CID announced it is increasing the number of security cameras along I-285.

“We have a total of 10 near Northlake Pkwy and I-285 and Lavista Rd and I-285,” Tucker CID Executive Director Matthew Lee said. “The total cost is around $35,000.00. Several of the larger commercial property owners and residential developments in the CID have them as well.”

A recent email from the CID says the cameras have helped police clear cases, but Lee said DeKalb Police haven’t shared statistics on that with the CID.

For the full story, click here.

— A video circulating on social media captured a chaotic scene in Kirkwood.

The video shows the aftermath of a crash that occurred on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Warren Street. Police investigated the crash after getting a report of shots fired around 2 p.m.

“Upon arrival, located three vehicles involved in the collision,” the report from the Atlanta Police Department says. “Preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Memorial Dive at a high rate of speed. It appeared the driver of the Camaro was fleeing from an incident that occurred outside of APD’s jurisdiction.”

Here’s the video showing the aftermath of the crash (warning: explicit language):