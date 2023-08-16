DeKalb Police: Stabbing suspect used machete to attack friends

Share

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — An Aug. 8 stabbing incident near North Druid Hills Road sent two people to the hospital.

A report released by DeKalb County Police provides additional details about what happened.

Police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive around 4 a.m. on Aug. 8. An officer arrived at the scene and applied a tourniquet on a victim’s arm. According to police, by the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene in a gray sedan.

One of the victims and a witness spoke to police. The victim said she and her husband were drinking and hanging out with the suspect and his wife. When they were outside, the suspect started “cutting everyone” and used a machete in the attack. In addition to the victim treated when officers arrived, another victim was cut on his right hand, and another victim had “multiple lacerations” on her back.

It’s unclear whether the suspect has been arrested. This story will be updated when DeKalb Police provide additional information.

To see Decaturish.com’s policy on naming crime suspects, click here.

