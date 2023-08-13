DeKalb School Board agenda includes multiple change orders for sales-tax-funded projects

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Aug. 14 and the agenda includes several change orders for projects paid for with special purpose local option sales tax money.

The meeting begins with an executive session at 12:30 p.m. and will be held at the district’s central office, located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.

The following change orders related to sales-tax-funded projects will be considered by the school board:

— A $228,271.47 increase to a contract with Construction Works Inc. for the Redan Middle School Facility.

“It is requested that the Board of Education approve Change Order No. 1 to Construction Works, Inc. for a not-to-exceed amount of $230,238.37 for DeKalb County School District requested HVAC controls, and for Material Escalation,” the agenda says.

— A $240,291.42 increase to a contract wit Centennial Contractors Enterprises, Inc. for the E.L. Miller Elementary School Facility. This contract increase covers the increased cost of several items, including price increases for certain materials.

— A $230,238.37 increase to a contract with Construction Works Inc. for the Salem Middle School Facility. The money will go for HVAC controls and “carrier equipment escalations.”

— A $121,801.93 increase to a contract with Construction Works Inc. for the Fairington Elementary School Facility. also for HVAC controls and carrier equipment escalations.

Another item pertains to Druid Hills High School. The school board will consider awarding a $350,000 contract to MSSA-PBK for architectural and engineering services related to the Druid Hills High School modernization project.

In other school board business, the board will consider;

— Approving a fourth settlement payment of $22.5 million related to a lawsuit over the district’s retirement fund. The settlement required the district to pay $117.5 million over five years, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more information about that case, click here.

— Awarding a $210,000 contract for auditing services to Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC.

— Approving a non-resident student annual tuition fee of $4,758.51 for the 2023-2024 school year.

— Approving a $560,000 memorandum of agreement renewal between the Georgia Department of Education and the DeKalb County School District on behalf of the Georgia Learning Resources System.

— Approving the 2024 Carl Perkins V Improvement Grant Application in an amount of $1.4 million that provides funding to improve Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs throughout the DeKalb County School District.

— Purchasing instructional materials, supplies, and equipment from the identified vendors in an amount not to exceed $16 million.

— Approving a letter of agreement between Communities in Schools of Atlanta, Inc., and the DeKalb County School District (DCSD), for an additional year for an amount not to exceed $325,000.

“Communities in Schools (CIS) will work collaboratively with DCSD, to deliver community-based integrated student services through the implementation of the Community in Schools Model that includes Needs Assessment, Planning, Integrated Student Supports, Monitoring/Adjusting, and Evaluation,” the agenda says. “CIS will also provide case management services for at-risk students.”

— Approving the purchase of internet connectivity options and associated infrastructure components from T-Mobile in an amount not to exceed $500,000.

— Approving the extension of the Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) system and project implementation services with Tyler Technologies in an amount not to exceed $2.4 million.

— Approving the contract extension for HVAC Water Treatment Services to Superior Water Services, Inc. for an additional year. The extension price is not to exceed $200,000.

— Approving the contract extension of portable air conditioners to Sun Belt Rentals, Inc. and Spot Coolers, Inc. for an additional year in an amount not to exceed $1.2 million.

— Approving Controls Concepts, Inc., as a single source vendor for the installation of HVAC Instrumentation and Controls district-wide in an amount not to exceed $300,000.00.

— Approving a $300,000 contract award to Southwestern Communications, Inc for communications equipment replacements and upgrades.

— Approving a $750,000 contract with Orkin, LLC for pest control services.

