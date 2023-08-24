EAE USA relocating headquarters from Dunwoody to Tucker

Share

Tucker, GA — EAE USA, a global electrical distribution system company, will relocate its North American headquarters from Dunwoody to Tucker, according to a press release.

EAE USA has signed a seven-year, 101,767-square-foot lease at 2000 Mountain Industrial Boulevard, according to the press release.

“EAE USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EAE Group, a global electrical distribution system company based in Istanbul,” the press release says. “EAE will occupy the entire building as its first United States distribution center and relocate its North American headquarters from 56 Perimeter Center East in Dunwoody, Georgia.”

The move is part of the company’s growth, according to one company official.

“I’m proud of EAE’s s ongoing business growth and expanding its footprint in the U.S.,” EAE USA General Manager Oya Buyan said in the press release. “We’re leveraging our company’s success to the next level by moving our North American headquarters from our current office location to a new distribution center in Tucker. We’ll respond to our customers’ project delivery needs to sustain our growth with competitive lead times.”

The new HQ is less than four miles from I-285, giving it connections to Atlanta and the Port of Savannah, the press release says. The property has 7,663 square feet of office space, 11 dock-high doors, and a 3-acre yard area.

The city of Tucker celebrated the positive economic news.

“The city of Tucker’s economy is thriving and growth in our industrial district is steady,” a spokesperson for the city said. “Our location between major highways is ideal for manufacturing businesses and logistics. We are thrilled that EAE USA has chosen our city to launch their first distribution center for the US and relocating their US headquarters here in Tucker.”

