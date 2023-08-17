East Lake Neighborhood Community Association supports alcohol license for Philly G. Steaks

Share

By Angela Walker, contributor

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association met Monday, August 14, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting and recommended approving an alcoholic beverage license application for Philly G. Steaks, located at 2201 Glenwood Ave SE, Suite D.

The next step in the process of securing a liquor license is to meet with the Neighborhood Planning Unit. Philly G’s will serve cheese steaks, cheeseburgers, French fries, hot dogs, salads, and designer milkshakes.

Once the meeting began, City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari’s office shared community updates.

Patrick Husbands, a representative from Bakhtiari’s office, joined the meeting to share information about the recent release of a heat vulnerability assessment. District 5 and Councilmember Matt Westmoreland’s office commissioned the year-long assessment. The assessment reviewed neighborhoods, street by street, to determine how hot they were. The assessment looked at factors such as lack of tree canopies and surface parking lots to places where people don’t have air conditioning and the type of roof for each building (e.g., dark-colored rooftops mean hotter temperatures). Based on the assessment results, “this should help guide our discussions on tree canopy coverage as well as where we have surface parking lots and more,” Husbands said.

Husbands also shared the following updates:

– The city’s FY 2024 budget includes increases for 911 operators and code enforcement officers. – He mentioned that there will be dedicated funds for resurfacing streets. – The city received $3.5 million to fund the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. “It’s fully funded for the first time in its history, and that should go a long way to putting roofs over people’s heads,” Husbands added. – Atlanta has an Abortion Fund that will help cover costs for people who need to go out of state to access abortion healthcare services. The city also work with local counties and Boards of Health to help fund the project.

Finally, in response to requests for tree trimming and street sweeping, Husbands confirmed that the public works department will begin work on Alston, Second, Allendale, and Glenwood streets. To learn more, email Representative Bakhtiari at [email protected] or email or call Patrick Husbands at [email protected] or (404) 330-6048 or visit https://www.district5atl.com/.

Resident John Hashimoto asked Husbands about traffic-calming and street safety on Daniel Avenue. Hashimoto mentioned that Daniel Avenue is a wide street with a lot of cut-through traffic, no sidewalks, and a lot of pedestrian traffic.

Husbands responded that Councilmember Bakhtiari’s office would look into it and help find funding if the project gets a vote and support from a neighborhood organization. Husbands made note that sidewalks are much more expensive than adding speed bumps.

“The wider the street, generally, the more likely we will want to put in speed bumps,” Husbands said.

Husbands mentioned that “traffic-calming, like adding speed bumps, is cheaper than sidewalks.” He added, “We received estimates for sidewalks, and it was about $600,000 for just a few blocks because they have to move utilities and things of that nature.”

In other business:

– A representative of the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization (KNO), called for volunteers interested in participating on the Neighborhood Planning Unit board. He encouraged residents who are members of ELNCA, KNO, or Edgewood One and who want to make their voices heard on community developments, to join. He said that time commitments are minimal, with one board meeting and one general meeting a month. The Neighborhood Planning Unit meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. To learn more, visit https://www.atlantanpuo.org/ or email [email protected] or [email protected].

— ELNCA members were asked to vote on a variance request at 2529 Knox Street. Anne Sciarrone, representing the homeowners, showed site plans which included adding a porte-cochère to the side of the house and a front porch. After discussion, ELNCA members agreed to defer the vote on the variance request until next month’s meeting because the next-door neighbor did not receive adequate time to respond to a letter that was sent by UPS.

— Next, a volunteer with the Eastview Cemetery Association joined the call to ask for volunteers who can help preserve and maintain the green space in the cemetery. She says many people enjoy walking, jogging, or spending time in the community green space, but few people support the maintenance of the cemetery. Because a small number of volunteers preserve the cemetery, funding is limited.

To learn more about East View Cemetery, visit https://www.eastviewcemetery.org/

— The social and fundraising committee announced the A Grave Affair fundraiser event, taking place in the Eastview Cemetery on October 28. The annual event has plenty of activities for kids, such as trick-or-treat trails, crafts, and games, and for adults, including live music, food, drinks, and desserts. Some people dress up in costumes, and some bring their family pets in costumes. Also, individuals or groups create baskets of treats that are sold during the A Grave Affair auction. Some of the funds raised during the fundraising event will support the cemetery.

If anyone is interested in volunteering the night of the event, please email [email protected].

— Another popular annual is coming back in the fall – Wind Down Wednesdays. The first and second events will happen on September 20 and October 4, from 6-8 p.m., with two hours of live music in East Lake Park. Everyone is invited to bring a blanket or a snack and enjoy the evening festivities.

— Park Pride will receive funds from Bakhtiari’s office to update East Lake Park, notably the David Recreation Center. Some bleachers, benches, and general maintenance areas around East Lake Park are in the works. Park Pride has a grant program, and they have submitted a letter of intent to have the Park Pride Committee take a look at the Arbor. The Arbor is in disrepair and can be made into a fourth picnic pavilion using the Arbor’s existing structure.

