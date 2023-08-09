Epie’s Electrical is wired into the Tucker community

Share

Special promotional content provided by Epie’s Electrical

Dan Doster and the Tucker community go way back.

Doster is the owner of Epie’s Electrical. Tucker is his hometown and he knows it well. He knows all the streets because he has walked most of them. He knows where to get a good cup of coffee. He knows the history.

“I have memories that date back through the last half of the last century and it is comforting to revisit those places on a regular basis,” Doster said.

Doster also knows his trade. He started working in construction trades in 1972. After a short seven-year break overseas, he returned to Atlanta with his family and founded what evolved into Epie’s Electrical Services, which he named after a beloved pet.

“Epie was my second daughter’s dog,” Doster said. “Epie passed about 16 years ago now. She was a Sheltie. Often she was my shotgun companion when going out on calls.”

Doster and his wife have been married 47 years. They have three children who live in Massachusetts, North Carolina and Brooklyn, NY.

Epie’s provides free estimates to clients and is known for its first-rate customer service. The company serves residential and commercial clients. Doster said free estimates set his company apart from his peers.

“Most companies charge $59-$185 just to walk through your door.” Doster said. “I never have charged for an estimate and never will.”

Epie’s serves the communities of Tucker, Lilburn, Decatur, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Clarkston, Chamblee and Virginia Highlands along with others in Northeast Atlanta.

Working alongside Doster is Philip Scarborough. They’ve known each other for most of Philip’s life. He started working with Doster about 20 years ago part time and now is full time operations manager. He has been a licensed Master Electrician for 30 years with years of experience in residential and commercial. He is our rock.

“I enjoy the people I meet,” Doster said. “I get to interact with new folks most every day and get to know about their electrical problems and then Epie’s will come out and fix them. There are times when I’ll meet a senior that has been taken advantage of by unscrupulous electricians. I work to gain their trust by not charging for estimates and then showing up on time and doing the job for the price we agreed upon. That has been our mantra since day one, some 51 years ago.”