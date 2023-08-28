Former DeKalb County Jail employee pleads guilty to using excessive force

Share

DeKalb County, GA — A former DeKalb County Jail employee has pleaded guilty to using excessive force, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Cesary Wilborn, 33, on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer. The incidents in question occurred in 2016 and 2018. DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson sentenced Wilborn to 10 years to serve 1 in custody in the Probation Detention Center, as well as 200 hours of community service, a press release from the DA’s office says. Wilborn was sentenced under the First Offender Act and may not work in law enforcement while completing his sentence, the press release says.

The state wanted the defendant to serve five years with additional time on probation.

“On July 8, 2016, Officer Wilborn, a jailer at the DeKalb County Jail, entered 29-year-old inmate Demetre Mason’s cell to assault him,” the press release from the DA’s Office says. “Defendant Wilborn struck Mason in the head several times with his hands. Mason suffered a trauma induced seizure a few hours later, falling out of the top bunk in his cell. Doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital diagnosed Mason with a fractured jaw, and later determined the seizure was the result of the assault by Defendant Wilborn.

“After a verbal back-and-forth on February 20, 2018, inmate Marcus Tolbert, 36, slapped a breakfast tray out of Officer Wilborn’s hands. After the tray hit the ground, Defendant Wilborn immediately responded by punching Tolbert with a closed fist to his face and head area approximately 14 times, causing Tolbert to fall to the ground. Defendant Wilborn stood over Tolbert, who was balled up on the ground covering his face with his hands and continued to punch him. Defendant Wilborn was captured on video as he picked Tolbert up and body slammed him to the floor on his back, then stood over him. Tolbert received injuries to his face along with a fracture to a finger on his right hand.”

