Type to search

Greater Decatur student named 18 under 18 by National Society of High School Scholars

Decatur DeKalb County

Greater Decatur student named 18 under 18 by National Society of High School Scholars

Zoe Seiler Aug 3, 2023
Hannah Williams is a student at Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy in Greater Decatur. Photo provided to Decaturish.
Share

Greater Decatur, GA – Hannah Williams, a student at Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy, was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars.

The scholarship recognizes young students who spread positivity and show leadership in their communities through their passions, according to a press release. Williams submitted a short video talking about her leadership style and how it’s influential within her community. In the video, she also details how she plans to use her passions moving forward into college to further effect change. 

“Hannah shows leadership all around her community. She is a co-captain of the school cheer team, chief editor of the yearbook, and the school news anchor – and she even started a small jewelry business,” the press release states .”She has conquered learning multiple languages – she is self-taught in French and Korean and has completed two years of Spanish. Hannah is passionate about helping her community, making art, and raising awareness about autism – as a student with autism herself. Her career goal is to become a lawyer, and she would like to major in communication or journalism with a minor in art history in college.

NSHSS is an honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel and James Lewis. The organizations works to pair high-performing students with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships, and career opportunities. For more information, visit www.nshss.org 

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.