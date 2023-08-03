Greater Decatur student named 18 under 18 by National Society of High School Scholars

Greater Decatur student named 18 under 18 by National Society of High School ScholarsHannah Williams is a student at Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy in Greater Decatur. Photo provided to Decaturish.
Greater Decatur, GA – Hannah Williams, a student at Greenforest-McCalep
The scholarship recognizes young students who spread positivity and show leadership in their communities through their passions, according to a press release. Williams submitted a short video talking about her leadership style and how it’s influential within her community. In the video, she also details how she plans to use her passions moving forward into college to further effect change.
“Hannah shows leadership all around her community. She is a co-captain of the school cheer team, chie
NSHSS is an honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel and James Lewis. The organizations works to pair high-performing students with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships, and career opportunities. For more information, visit www.nshss.org.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.