Greater Decatur student named 18 under 18 by National Society of High School Scholars

Greater Decatur, GA – Hannah Williams, a student at Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy, was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars.

The scholarship recognizes young students who spread positivity and show leadership in their communities through their passions, according to a press release. Williams submitted a short video talking about her leadership style and how it’s influential within her community. In the video, she also details how she plans to use her passions moving forward into college to further effect change.

“Hannah shows leadership all around her community. She is a co-captain of the school cheer team, chie f editor of the yearbook, and the school news anchor – and she even started a small jewelry business,” the press release states .”She has conquered learning multiple languages – she is self-taught in French and Korean and has completed two years of Spanish. Hannah is passionate about helping her community, making art, and raising awareness about autism – as a student with autism herself. Her career goal is to become a lawyer, and she would like to major in communication or journalism with a minor in art history in college. “