Here are the candidates for city offices in the Nov. 7 election

Share

Are you running for local office this year? Decaturish needs to hear from you, so we can add your email to our list. Email us at [email protected] and [email protected], so you can be added to our list and receive our candidate Q&As this year.

DeKalb County, GA — Qualifying for the municipal elections has ended, and the candidates are set for the Nov. 7 election. Of note, 12 people are running for the Stone Mountain City Council, eight people are running for the Clarkston City Council, and there are eight candidates for the Tucker City Council.

The Decatur City Commissioners are running unopposed, as well as the Avondale Estates Mayor and two city commission candidates. The Decatur School Board chair is also running unopposed and there are two candidates running for District 2, Post B.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

The municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in cities across DeKalb County.

Here’s a list of everyone who has qualified for a municipal race in DeKalb County:

City of Atlanta

Board of Education Member District 1

Katie P. Howard (Incumbent)

Board of Education Member District 3

Michelle Olympiadis (Incumbent)

Ken Zeff

Board of Education Member District7 At Large

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks

Tamara Jones (Incumbent)

William Sardin

Board of Education Member District 9 At Large

Jessica Johnson (Incumbent)

Nkoyo Effiong Lewis

City of Avondale Estates

Mayor

Jonathan Elmore

City Commission

Graham Reiney

Michael Smith

City of Brookhaven

Mayor

Mark Douglas Frost

Hilerie Lind

Lauren Kiefer

H.J. “John” Park

City Council District 1

Alan Cole

Michael Diaz

Linley Jones (Incumbent)

City Council District 3

Madeleine N. Simmons (Incumbent)

City of Chamblee

Council Member District 2

Michael Braun

Leslie Robson (Incumbent)

Iain Sandison

Council Member District 3

Paul Stovall (Incumbent)

Ben Quackenbush

Council Member District 4

Elmer L. Veith (Incumbent)

City of Clarkston

City Council

Adrianna Danley

Krista Durant

Awet “Howard” Eyasu (Incumbent)

Laura Hopkins (Incumbent)

Debra D. Johnson (Incumbent)

Charles B. Jenkins

Dean Moore

Mark W. Perkins

City of Decatur

City Commissioner At Large

Anthony “Tony” Powers (Incumbent)

City Commissioner District 1, Post B

George Dusenbury (Incumbent)

City Commissioner District 2, Post B

Lesa Mayer (Incumbent)

City Board of Education District 1, Post B

James Herndon (Incumbent)

City Board of Education District 2, Post B

India Phipps Epps

Tracey Anderson

City of Doraville

Mayor

Joseph Geierman (Incumbent)

Tom Hart

City Council District 1 Post 2

Andy Yeoman (Incumbent)

City Council District 1, Post 3

Warren Simmons (Incumbent)

City Council District 2, Post 2

Carrie Armistead

Ben Crawford

MD Naser

City of Dunwoody

Mayor

Lynn Deutsch (Incumbent)

City Council District 1 Post 4 At Large

Stacey Harris (Incumbent)

Chris Ozor

City Council District 2 Post 5 At Large

Marianella Lopez

Joe Seconder (Incumbent)

City Council District 3 Post 6 At Large

John Heneghan (Incumbent)

City of Lithonia

Mayor

Shameka S. Reynolds (Incumbent)

City Council

William “Ric” Dodd

Darold P. Honore, Jr. (Incumbent)

Fred Westbrook

Vanneriah Wynn

City of Pine Lake

Mayor

Brandy M. Hall

Moira Nelligan

City Council

Nivea Castro (Incumbent)

Jeff Goldberg

Thomas Torrent

City of Stonecrest

Mayor

Diane Adoma

Jazzmin Cobble (Incumbent)

Kirby Frazier Jr

Dele Lowman

Bernard Smith Jr.

Councilmember District Post 2

Terry Fye

Belinda Hull

Rob Turner (Incumbent)

Councilmember District Post 4

George Turner (Incumbent)

Malaika “Wells” Geuka

City of Stone Mountain

City Council Member Post 1

Anita Bass

Gina Stroud Cox (Incumbent)

Joan Monroe

Beverley Howard-Patterson

Mike Schaaphok

City Council Member Post 2

Mark Marianos

Clint Monroe (Incumbent)

Hannah Pizano

City Council Member Post 3

Grace Kelly

Richard Mailman

India Pullin

Ryan Smith

City of Tucker

City Council Member District 1 Post 2

Karen Berry

Virginia Rece (Incumbent)

City Council Member District 2 Post 2

Patrice Cosby

Vinh Nguyen

Derik N. West

City Council Member District 3 Post 2

Simone Pacely

Edgar W. Tingley

Amy Trocchi

Keep checking Decaturishvotes.com for more information about the Nov. 7 municipal elections in DeKalb County

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.