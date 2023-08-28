Here are the candidates for city offices in the Nov. 7 election

Here are the candidates for city offices in the Nov. 7 electionVote signs at the Decatur Recreation Center on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
DeKalb County, GA — Qualifying for the municipal elections has ended, and the candidates are set for the Nov. 7 election. Of note, 12 people are running for the Stone Mountain City Council, eight people are running for the Clarkston City Council, and there are eight candidates for the Tucker City Council.
The Decatur City Commissioners are running unopposed, as well as the Avondale Estates Mayor and two city commission candidates. The Decatur School Board chair is also running unopposed and there are two candidates running for District 2, Post B.
The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.
The municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in cities across DeKalb County.
Here’s a list of everyone who has qualified for a municipal race in DeKalb County:
City of Atlanta
Board of Education Member District 1
Katie P. Howard (Incumbent)
Board of Education Member District 3
Michelle Olympiadis (Incumbent)
Ken Zeff
Board of Education Member District7 At Large
Alfred “Shivy” Brooks
Tamara Jones (Incumbent)
William Sardin
Board of Education Member District 9 At Large
Jessica Johnson (Incumbent)
Nkoyo Effiong Lewis
City of Avondale Estates
Mayor
Jonathan Elmore
City Commission
Graham Reiney
Michael Smith
City of Brookhaven
Mayor
Mark Douglas Frost
Hilerie Lind
Lauren Kiefer
H.J. “John” Park
City Council District 1
Alan Cole
Michael Diaz
Linley Jones (Incumbent)
City Council District 3
Madeleine N. Simmons (Incumbent)
City of Chamblee
Council Member District 2
Michael Braun
Leslie Robson (Incumbent)
Iain Sandison
Council Member District 3
Paul Stovall (Incumbent)
Ben Quackenbush
Council Member District 4
Elmer L. Veith (Incumbent)
City of Clarkston
City Council
Adrianna Danley
Krista Durant
Awet “Howard” Eyasu (Incumbent)
Laura Hopkins (Incumbent)
Debra D. Johnson (Incumbent)
Charles B. Jenkins
Dean Moore
Mark W. Perkins
City of Decatur
City Commissioner At Large
Anthony “Tony” Powers (Incumbent)
City Commissioner District 1, Post B
George Dusenbury (Incumbent)
City Commissioner District 2, Post B
Lesa Mayer (Incumbent)
City Board of Education District 1, Post B
James Herndon (Incumbent)
City Board of Education District 2, Post B
India Phipps Epps
Tracey Anderson
City of Doraville
Mayor
Joseph Geierman (Incumbent)
Tom Hart
City Council District 1 Post 2
Andy Yeoman (Incumbent)
City Council District 1, Post 3
Warren Simmons (Incumbent)
City Council District 2, Post 2
Carrie Armistead
Ben Crawford
MD Naser
City of Dunwoody
Mayor
Lynn Deutsch (Incumbent)
City Council District 1 Post 4 At Large
Stacey Harris (Incumbent)
Chris Ozor
City Council District 2 Post 5 At Large
Marianella Lopez
Joe Seconder (Incumbent)
City Council District 3 Post 6 At Large
John Heneghan (Incumbent)
City of Lithonia
Mayor
Shameka S. Reynolds (Incumbent)
City Council
William “Ric” Dodd
Darold P. Honore, Jr. (Incumbent)
Fred Westbrook
Vanneriah Wynn
City of Pine Lake
Mayor
Brandy M. Hall
Moira Nelligan
City Council
Nivea Castro (Incumbent)
Jeff Goldberg
Thomas Torrent
City of Stonecrest
Mayor
Diane Adoma
Jazzmin Cobble (Incumbent)
Kirby Frazier Jr
Dele Lowman
Bernard Smith Jr.
Councilmember District Post 2
Terry Fye
Belinda Hull
Rob Turner (Incumbent)
Councilmember District Post 4
George Turner (Incumbent)
Malaika “Wells” Geuka
City of Stone Mountain
City Council Member Post 1
Anita Bass
Gina Stroud Cox (Incumbent)
Joan Monroe
Beverley Howard-Patterson
Mike Schaaphok
City Council Member Post 2
Mark Marianos
Clint Monroe (Incumbent)
Hannah Pizano
City Council Member Post 3
Grace Kelly
Richard Mailman
India Pullin
Ryan Smith
City of Tucker
City Council Member District 1 Post 2
Karen Berry
Virginia Rece (Incumbent)
City Council Member District 2 Post 2
Patrice Cosby
Vinh Nguyen
Derik N. West
City Council Member District 3 Post 2
Simone Pacely
Edgar W. Tingley
Amy Trocchi
Keep checking Decaturishvotes.com for more information about the Nov. 7 municipal elections in DeKalb County
