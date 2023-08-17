Leadership DeKalb announces 2024 class; members include Decatur, Tucker, DeKalb Schools officials

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Leadership DeKalb has selected 50 people to be a part of its class of 2024. The class members come from a variety of industries and roles including economic development, education, government, healthcare, legal, non-profit, public safety, private business and utilities, according to a press release.

“I am excited to welcome the 2024 Class to this prestigious organization. The diversity of leadership in the class is a testament to the organization’s strong presence in DeKalb County and the region,” said attorney Marquetta J. Bryan, outgoing Leadership DeKalb board chair.

DeKalb County State Court Judge Mike Jacobs will become the board chair at the first meeting of the new class. He said the board of directors is looking forward to providing an exceptional experience for this class.

“They will learn about matters vital to DeKalb County, enhance their leadership skills, build life-long friendships and have access to leaders throughout the county and our vast network of alumni,” Jacobs said.

Throughout the program, the class views DeKalb County from many angles, learning about its history, diversity, government, justice system, arts and culture, education, health, and economic development. They’ll delve into the issues facing the region and discover the impact they can have as well-informed leaders.

Class participants will assist nonprofits in the county with projects relating to strategy development in various support areas. Since the launch of the community service project, Leadership DeKalb has worked with over 60 nonprofit organizations.

The class of 2024 includes:

– Rodney Atreopersaud, Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General

– Haley Berry, Financial Administrator, Atlanta Regional Commission

– Mara Block, Attorney, DeVetter Law

– LaDena Bolton, Scientist/Subject Matter Expert for Dairy & Plant Based Beverages Quality Program, The Coca Cola Co.

– Joseph Brickman, Associate Attorney, Williams Teusink, LLC

– Lonita Broome, Chief Financial Officer, City Schools of Decatur

– Raushanah N. Butler, Director of Alumni Engagement, Emory – Candler School of Theology

– Melvin Carter, Deputy Chief of Fire & EMS Operations, DeKalb County Fire Rescue Dept.

– Julia Chongarlides, Director & Executive Producer, Game Presentation & Stadium Productions, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

– Gail Conyers Cleckley, Associate Vice President, Investments & Operations, Community Engagement, United Way of Greater Atlanta

– Diijon DaCosta Sr., Chair, DeKalb County Board of Education

– Omar Davis, Administrative Division Director, DeKalb County Solicitor-General

– Justin Denard, Manager, Member Planning Services, Georgia Transmission Corporation

– Laura Denton, Law Partner, Elarbee, Thompson, Sapp & Wilson LLP

– Linda Die, Senior Manager, Technology Consulting, Accenture

– James Donofrio, Chief Negotiating Actuary, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

– Trisha Hardy, Vice President, Human Resources, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

– Andrew Huff, Brand Creative Manager, Georgia Power

– Karen Inniss, Attorney, Law Offices of Andrews & Manganiello

– Courtney Jackson, Court Administrator, City of Decatur

– Demetrice Jennings-Ingram, Coordinator, School Choice Programs & Student Assignment, DeKalb County School District

– Christi P. Jordan , Realtor, Keller Williams – Peachtree Road

– Andi King Wieczynski, Director of Business Strategy, The Beck Group

– Edward Lai, Senior Manager, Life Sciences & Digital Health, Metro Atlanta Chamber

– Robert Little II, Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations, NTT Global Data Centers Americas

– Kareem Martin, Senior Manager, The Office of Health Services, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

– Ana Maria Martinez, Judge, DeKalb County State Court

– Meghan McBride, Vice President, Adult Education, Georgia Piedmont Technical College

– Laurin McClung, Director of Communications, Charles R. Drew Charter School

– Brandon McMurray, Department Systems Administrator, DeKalb County Solicitor-General

– Trish Miller, CEO/Founder, SwemSchool

– Colet Odenigbo, Court Administrator, DeKalb County Juvenile Court

– Nehemie Owen, Vice President, Human Resources, Emory Healthcare

– Chris Perlera, Founder & Principal, Critical Point Consulting

– Richard Phillips, Police Captain, City of Decatur Police Department

– Demetrius Pinkett Jr., Director of Constituent Services, Office of DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Johnson

– Laura Ramos, Marketing Manager, Decide DeKalb

– Ian Reinhart, Operations Manager, Atlanta Gas Light

– Luz Sanchez, Director of HR, Finance, Budget & Grants, DeKalb County District Attorney

– Cara Scharer, City Engineer, City of Decatur

– Rorie Scurlock, Associate Vice President, Economic Stability/Community Engagement, United Way of Greater Atlanta

– Micah Seibel, Capital Projects Coordinator, City of Tucker

– Jeremy Storey, Captain, City of Decatur Fire Department

– Lindberg Sweatmon, Project Manager, Georgia Transmission Corporation

– Angela Threadgill, Planning & Economic Development Director, City of Decatur

– Anthony Vazquez, Major, DeKalb County Marshal’s Office

– Toriarn Weldon, Deputy Court Administrator, DeKalb County Superior Court

– Gyimah Whitaker, Superintendent, City Schools of Decatur

– Matthew Wilson, Attorney, Wilson Law Firm

– Eric Yi, Vice President Relationship Manager, SouthState Bank

