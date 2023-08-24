Municipal election qualifying ends Aug. 25; here are the current candidates

Municipal election qualifying ends Aug. 25; here are the current candidatesPhoto by Dean Hesse
DeKalb County, GA — Qualifying for the Nov. 7 municipal election ends on Friday, Aug. 25.
The qualifying dates slightly vary from city to city. Qualifying in Decatur ended on Wednesday, but for some cities the period ends today or tomorrow. Anyone interested in running for office should check the qualifying information with their city.
The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.
The municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in cities across DeKalb County.
Here’s a list of everyone who has qualified for a municipal race in DeKalb County as of Aug. 24.
City of Atlanta
Board of Education Member District 1
Katie P. Howard (Incumbent)
Board of Education Member District 3
Ken Zeff
Board of Education Member District7 At Large
Alfred “Shivy” Brooks
Tamara Jones (Incumbent)
Board of Education Member District 9 At Large
Nkoyo Effiong Lewis
City of Avondale Estates
Mayor
Jonathan Elmore
City of Brookhaven
Mayor
Mark Douglas Frost
Hilerie Lind
H.J. “John” Park
City Council District 1
Linley Jones (Incumbent)
City Council District 3
Madeleine N. Simmons (Incumbent)
City of Chamblee
Council Member District 2
Iain Sandison
Council Member District 3
Paul Stovall (Incumbent)
Council Member District 4
Elmer L. Veith (Incumbent)
City of Clarkston
City Council
Krista Durant
Debra D. Johnson (Incumbent)
Charles B. Jenkins
Mark W. Perkins
City of Decatur
City Commissioner At Large
Anthony “Tony” Powers (Incumbent)
City Commissioner District 1, Post B
George Dusenbury (Incumbent)
City Commissioner District 2, Post B
Lesa Mayer (Incumbent)
City Board of Education District 1, Post B
James Herndon (Incumbent)
City Board of Education District 2, Post B
India Phipps Epps
Tracey Anderson
City of Doraville
Mayor
Joseph Geierman (Incumbent)
Tom Hart
City Council District 1 Post 2
Andy Yeoman (Incumbent)
City Council District 1, Post 3
Warren Simmons (Incumbent)
City Council District 2, Post 2
Carrie Armistead
Ben Crawford
MD Naser
City of Dunwoody
Mayor
Lynn Deutsch (Incumbent)
City Council District 1 Post 4 At Large
Stacey Harris (Incumbent)
Chris Ozor
City Council District 2 Post 5 At Large
Joe Seconder (Incumbent)
Marianella Lopez
City Council District 3 Post 6 At Large
John Heneghan (Incumbent)
City of Lithonia
Mayor
Shameka S. Reynolds (Incumbent)
City Council
Darold P. Honore, Jr. (Incumbent)
Fred Westbrook
City of Pine Lake
Mayor
Brandy M. Hall
Moira Nelligan
City Council
Nivea Castro (Incumbent)
Jeff Goldberg
Thomas Torrent
City of Stonecrest
Mayor
Diane Adoma
Jazzmin Cobble (Incumbent)
Dele Lowman
Councilmember District Post 2
Terry Fye
Rob Turner (Incumbent)
Councilmember District Post 4
George Turner (Incumbent)
Malaika Geuka Wells
City of Tucker
City Council Member District 1 Post 2
Virginia Rece (Incumbent)
City Council Member District 2 Post 2
Vinh Nguyen
Derik N. West
City Council Member District 3 Post 2
Simone Pacely
Edgar W. Tingley
Amy Trocchi
