Municipal election qualifying ends Aug. 25; here are the current candidates

DeKalb County, GA — Qualifying for the Nov. 7 municipal election ends on Friday, Aug. 25.

The qualifying dates slightly vary from city to city. Qualifying in Decatur ended on Wednesday, but for some cities the period ends today or tomorrow. Anyone interested in running for office should check the qualifying information with their city.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

The municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in cities across DeKalb County.

Here’s a list of everyone who has qualified for a municipal race in DeKalb County as of Aug. 24.

City of Atlanta

Board of Education Member District 1

Katie P. Howard (Incumbent)

Board of Education Member District 3

Ken Zeff

Board of Education Member District7 At Large

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks

Tamara Jones (Incumbent)

Board of Education Member District 9 At Large

Nkoyo Effiong Lewis

City of Avondale Estates

Mayor

Jonathan Elmore

City of Brookhaven

Mayor

Mark Douglas Frost

Hilerie Lind

H.J. “John” Park

City Council District 1

Linley Jones (Incumbent)

City Council District 3

Madeleine N. Simmons (Incumbent)

City of Chamblee

Council Member District 2

Iain Sandison

Council Member District 3

Paul Stovall (Incumbent)

Council Member District 4

Elmer L. Veith (Incumbent)

City of Clarkston

City Council

Krista Durant

Debra D. Johnson (Incumbent)

Charles B. Jenkins

Mark W. Perkins

City of Decatur

City Commissioner At Large

Anthony “Tony” Powers (Incumbent)

City Commissioner District 1, Post B

George Dusenbury (Incumbent)

City Commissioner District 2, Post B

Lesa Mayer (Incumbent)

City Board of Education District 1, Post B

James Herndon (Incumbent)

City Board of Education District 2, Post B

India Phipps Epps

Tracey Anderson

City of Doraville

Mayor

Joseph Geierman (Incumbent)

Tom Hart

City Council District 1 Post 2

Andy Yeoman (Incumbent)

City Council District 1, Post 3

Warren Simmons (Incumbent)

City Council District 2, Post 2

Carrie Armistead

Ben Crawford

MD Naser

City of Dunwoody

Mayor

Lynn Deutsch (Incumbent)

City Council District 1 Post 4 At Large

Stacey Harris (Incumbent)

Chris Ozor

City Council District 2 Post 5 At Large

Joe Seconder (Incumbent)

Marianella Lopez

City Council District 3 Post 6 At Large

John Heneghan (Incumbent)

City of Lithonia

Mayor

Shameka S. Reynolds (Incumbent)

City Council

Darold P. Honore, Jr. (Incumbent)

Fred Westbrook

City of Pine Lake

Mayor

Brandy M. Hall

Moira Nelligan

City Council

Nivea Castro (Incumbent)

Jeff Goldberg

Thomas Torrent

City of Stonecrest

Mayor

Diane Adoma

Jazzmin Cobble (Incumbent)

Dele Lowman

Councilmember District Post 2

Terry Fye

Rob Turner (Incumbent)

Councilmember District Post 4

George Turner (Incumbent)

Malaika Geuka Wells

City of Tucker

City Council Member District 1 Post 2

Virginia Rece (Incumbent)

City Council Member District 2 Post 2

Vinh Nguyen

Derik N. West

City Council Member District 3 Post 2

Simone Pacely

Edgar W. Tingley

Amy Trocchi

