No injuries reported in crash at Chick-fil-A drive-thru captured in viral video

Greeter Decatur, GA — A video of a crash in the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A in Greater Decatur went viral on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The restaurant is located on Scott Boulevard next to Aldi.

A popular social media account, ATL Uncensored, posted video of the crash, showing a car tilted with its hood down in front of the drive-thru window and trunk up in the air, pointed at nearby stairs.

The crash shocked onlookers and pulled in thousands of eyeballs from the internet. DeKalb Police haven’t responded to requests for more information about the crash or what caused it.

According to the owner of the franchise and a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A, no one was hurt in the incident. Emergency crews cleared the scene within about 45 minutes.

Chick-fil-A said it is working with police, who are investigating the incident. This story will be updated when more information is received.

