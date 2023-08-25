(OBITUARY) Steven Marshall Lingenfelter, 1981-2023

Share

Steven Marshall Lingenfelter, age 41, of Atlanta, passed away on August 22, 2023. He was born on October 28, 1981 to Stanley Lingenfelter and Sherry Ford Burns in Louisville, Kentucky. He attended LaGrange High School and continued his education in the Culinary Arts at Le Cordon Bleu College in Dover, New Hampshire.

At the time of his passing, he was the owner and Chef of Illegal Food in Atlanta, Georgia which won many awards including best burger in Georgia and best burger in Atlanta. In recent years, he branched out to Vietnamese cuisine after spending time in Vietnam and forming an admiration for their food and culture. Steven was known for being boisterous, kind, and compassionate. He and, his wife, Laurie, enjoyed trying culinary cuisine from around the world, traveling, and spending time with their rescue dogs.

In addition to his mother and father, survivors include his stepdad Greg, step-grandfather Bob Burns, wife Laurie Dominguez; sister, Valerie Briggs (Phillip), and stepbrothers Gregory (Susan), Christopher (Joseph), and Matthew (Ashley); cousins, Sarah, Aaron, Jamie, Matthew, Michael, Charles, Ruth, Rebekah, Gloria, Sharon, Deborah, Charlie, and Llewelyn; aunts and uncles, Carol Alford (Gary), Terry Henry, Greg Ford, Bill Green(Jen), Michele McKinney (Tony); father and mother-in-law Carlos and Felice Dominguez, sisters-in-law Samantha Dominguez, Carla Subin, brothers-in-law Joseph Dominguez, Neil Subin; niece and nephew Emma and Sam Subin, and extended family and friends.

The family will have visitation on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the family to help during this difficult time.