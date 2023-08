(PHOTOS) 5th annual back-to-school block party in Stone Mountain’s Rockborough Subdivision

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — Stone Mountain City Council Member Shawnette Bryant held her fifth annual back-to-school block party at the Rockborough Subdivision in the city of Stone Mountain on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Free book bags and school supplies provided by State Sen. Kim Jackson (GA-SD41) and DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw were available for students along with plenty of free hot dogs and hamburgers, ice cream, snow cones and family entertainment. Bryant said former State Sen. Steve Henson also partnered with her for the event.

