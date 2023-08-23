(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott’s 2024 Senior Investiture

Share

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College in Decatur held its annual Honor Pledge Ceremony for first-year students and honored the Class of 2024 with the Senior Investiture celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Both the Senior Investiture celebration, which formally recognizes seniors as campus leaders, and the Honor Pledge Ceremony are long-standing Agnes Scott traditions.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.