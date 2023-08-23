(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott’s 2024 Senior Investiture

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College in Decatur held its annual Honor Pledge Ceremony for first-year students and honored the Class of 2024 with the Senior Investiture celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Both the Senior Investiture celebration, which formally recognizes seniors as campus leaders, and the Honor Pledge Ceremony are long-standing Agnes Scott traditions.
Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak waves a pom-pom before speaking to the Class of 2024 during the college’s annual Senior Investiture celebration on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Senior Belinda Brooks lines up for the traditional parade around campus during the annual Senior Investiture celebration at Agnes Scott College on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Agnes Scott College Class of 2024 smile before the traditional parade around campus during the annual Senior Investiture celebration on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Agnes Scott College Class of 2024 line up for the traditional parade around campus during the annual Senior Investiture celebration on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year students gather for the class photo with President Leocadia I. Zak (center) following the Honor Pledge Ceremony at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Agnes Scott College Class of 2024 gifted first-year students with an amethyst during the Honor Pledge Ceremony at Gaines Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Senior Class President Courtney Wilson speaks during the Honor Pledge Ceremony for first-year students at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year Agnes Scott College students recite the Honor Pledge before signing it during a ceremony at Gaines Chapel in Presser Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bagpiper Noah Young leads the processional into Gaines Chapel at Agnes Scott College during the Honor Pledge Ceremony for first-year students on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Agnes Scott College Class of 2024 is cheered on by faculty and staff as they parade around campus during the annual Senior Investiture celebration on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Class of 2024 line up before they parade around campus in their cap and gowns during the annual Senior Investiture celebration at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Agnes Scott College Class of 2024 smile before the traditional parade around campus during the annual Senior Investiture celebration on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Class of 2024 gathers for the class photo during the annual Senior Investiture celebration at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Madison Stidum (center) and other first-year students celebrate as they leave Presser Hall following the Honor Pledge Ceremony at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Caroline Holmes (right) and other graduate students sign the Honor Pledge during Agnes Scott College’s Honor Pledge Ceremony at Gaines Chapel in Presser Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year students sign the Honor Pledge during Agnes Scott College’s Honor Pledge Ceremony at Gaines Chapel in Presser Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zymaria Patten (center) and other first-year students sign the Honor Pledge during Agnes Scott College’s Honor Pledge Ceremony at Gaines Chapel in Presser Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.