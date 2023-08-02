(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Police Department sponsors National Night Out event

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Police Department sponsored National Night Out at the Town Green on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The family-friendly fun – filled night featured hula-hoop competitions, magic, Marvel and DC superheroes, free pizza from Donatos, ice cream for purchase from Butter & Cream, face painting and a chance to meet officers and get an up-close look at AEPD patrol cars and electric vehicles.
According to the NNO website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Rafael Toniolo, who was honorary Avondale Estates police chief for the day on May 22, poses with one of his favorite superheroes, Batman, during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, AEPD Sgt. Andrew Preiss, AEPD Chief Harry Hess and AEPD Detective Allie Powdrill talk with Ezra Goldsmith during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ten-year-old Eva Dewitt challenges AEPD Officer Frazier to a timed dribbling contest during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Eva was the clear winner, she said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Black Panther joins in a game of hot potato during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ellis Gonzalez waves an American flag from the front seat of an AEPD patrol car during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
AEPD Investigator Beatty turns on the patrol car PA for Audrey Dewitt during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hadley Foos and Audrey Dewitt try on a ballistic vest together during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Raina gets her face painted by Mary Lynn during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Superman and Wonder Woman fuel up with a slice of Donatos pizza with owner Drew Zorniger during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
AEPD Sgt. Anderson and AEPD Deputy Chief Cappuccio man the AEPD swag table during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“Magical Mr. McClure,” Jeff McClure amazes and entertains with some table magic during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lillian Wagner, 2, with her mom Becky, enjoys her ice cream during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cousins Angelica (left) and Maliyah, who was presented a challenge coin for winning the hot potato game, pose for a picture with AEPD Detective Allie Powdrill during National Night Out at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
