(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Police Department sponsors National Night Out event

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Police Department sponsored National Night Out at the Town Green on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The family-friendly fun – filled night featured hula-hoop competitions, magic, Marvel and DC superheroes, free pizza from Donatos, ice cream for purchase from Butter & Cream, face painting and a chance to meet officers and get an up-close look at AEPD patrol cars and electric vehicles.

According to the NNO website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

