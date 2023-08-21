(PHOTOS) Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights holds Pan African festival in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights hosted the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19. The free festival is a celebration of Pan African culture, heritage, and entertainment and features an African Market Place, Children’s Village, and live performances.

This year’s theme was: “Liberation Rising: Remember, Resist, Rejoice.”

