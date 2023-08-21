(PHOTOS) Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights holds Pan African festival in Decatur

Decatur, GA — The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights hosted the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19. The free festival is a celebration of Pan African culture, heritage, and entertainment and features an African Market Place, Children’s Village, and live performances.
This year’s theme was: “Liberation Rising: Remember, Resist, Rejoice.”
Wanique Shabazz, in his 30th year as operations director of WRFG, 89.3, Radio Free Georgia Broadcasting Organization Inc., at the station’s information table during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Shabazz said the non-commercial, independent radio station broadcasting out of Little Five Points has been on the air for 50 years. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist Mikayah with some of his work during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist Nigel paints during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People relax in the shade during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chebar Eat owner Ricardo Burnette opens a coconut for a customer during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artists including Westmoor Drive, Georgia Me, Abyss, Red Storm, and Tommy Bottom perform during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joyce and Tammy Washington work the T-shirt table during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chozen Waters, 6, holds a photo (he is on left) at his mother Assata’s October’s Closet Luxury Children’s Boutique stand at the African Market Place. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Salah Chin of Henna Soul does a henna design on Assata during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A sampling of Hiecue Art’s merchandise at the African Market Place during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Soweto Street Beat artistic director and choreographer Isabelle Doll Ngcobo, (center) teaches Andrea Lopman Garcés, 9, (left) and Meron Jenks, 11, (right) some drum rhythms. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zaid Jackson, 6, blows bubbles at the Children’s Village during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the African Market Place during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Phoenix works on a craft at the Children’s Village during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson talks to people during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Court G. plays tug of war with his father during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dawn Fleming tries on a hat from Awura’s Wardrobe at the African Market Place during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Felecia Ligon looks toward the stage during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ras listens to Mahogany perform spoken word during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mahogany performs spoken word during the third annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amiyah Haman looks out from her mother’s Eves Moments Woman to Woman products at the African Market Place. Photo by Dean Hesse.
