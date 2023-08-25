(PHOTOS) Crowds, media gather to watch Trump surrender

Share

Fulton County, GA — Dozens of media outlets, supporters of Donald Trump, and a few opponents were outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, waiting for the former president to surrender after last week’s indictments.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.