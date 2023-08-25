(PHOTOS) Crowds, media gather to watch Trump surrender

Fulton County, GA — Dozens of media outlets, supporters of Donald Trump, and a few opponents were outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, waiting for the former president to surrender after last week’s indictments.
The scene outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, as press and supporters and opponents of Donald Trump wait for the former president to surrender after last week’s indictments. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The neighborhood ice cream truck did a brisk business outside the Fulton County Jail on the hot and humid day of Aug. 24, 2023, as people waited for former president Donald Trump to surrender after last week’s indictment. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The scene outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, as press and supporters and opponents of Donald Trump wait for the former president to surrender after last week’s indictments. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trump supporters Shawn (left) and Uncle Sam outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eighty-one-year-old Bob Kunst from Miami Beach sits with a sign in front of the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. “I’m here because I’m a registered Democrat. I want the world to know how disappointed I am in the Democratic Party that’s turned demo-rat. I think their whole approach to going after Trump to prevent him from running in 2024, it’s disgusting, it’s immoral, it’s illegal, it’s un-American, it’s fascist. It seems to be all backfiring,” Kunst said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The scene outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trump supporter Brad Barnes said he had filed for the arrest of Fulton County DA Fani Willis. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trump supporter Umi said, “It’s not just about Trump’s election. It’s about God.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
The scene outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, as supporters and opponents of Donald Trump clash before the former president arrived to surrender after last week’s indictments. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nadine Seiler from Maryland chants “Trump 2024 for prison” in front of the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maryelizabeth Reddish speaks out supporting former president Donald Trump in front of the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trump supporter Daniel DeMoura from Boston waves a flag outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Supporters of Donald Trump wait outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, for the former president to surrender after last week’s indictments. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ryan Lee holds a sign outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. “It’s good to see Trump finally being held to account. He’s been the most blatantly obvious criminal in American history and I’m proud of (Fulton County DA) Fani Willis,” Lee said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The scene outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, as press and supporters and opponents of Donald Trump wait for the former president to surrender after last week’s indictments. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Georgia resident Tiffany Savage shows her MAGA hat autographed by Donald Trump as she and other Trump supporters gather outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, before the former president surrendered after last week’s indictment. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Donald Trump supporter Dorothy Harpe from Atlanta stands outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. “I’m here to support 45 and 47, our next president of the United States,” Harpe said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A Georgia man who declined to be identified sits on a barricade in front of the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trump opponent Laurie Arbeiter from New York holds signs outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
National and international media outlets camped out in front of the Fulton County Jail as former president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants surrendered after last week’s indictments. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Omar Aviles from Lawrenceville had Trump bucks and coins for sale outside the Fulton County Jail as press and Trump supporters and opponents waited for the former president to surrender after last week’s indictment on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marissa Meleska from New York holds a Trump 2024 flag outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023, as she and other Trump supporters wait for the former president to turn himself in after last week’s iindictment. “What’s going on with President Trump is Bulls…,” Meleska said Photo by Dean Hesse.
Phillip Heck from New Orleans sells Trump flags on Marietta Boulevard near the Fulton County Jail as press and supporters and opponents of Donald J. Trump wait for the former president to turn himself in on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Supporters of Donald Trump wait outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, for the former president to surrender after last week’s indictment. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trump supporter Terry outside the Fulton County Jail in northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A supporter of former president Donald Trump shows his hat outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The scene outside the Fulton County Jail in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, as press and supporters and opponents of Donald Trump wait for the former president to surrender after last week’s indictments. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Malcomb Davis from Rutledge Ga. sits outside the entrance to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, as he waits for former president Donald Trump to surrender after last week’s indictment. “I am here to support the man that has inspired me so much. Donald Trump is an innocent man, and we’ll find that out,” Davis said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Waiting outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, Debbie Jolley from Northwest Georgia said, “I’m here to support Donald J. Trump and he will be our next president. Let’s put it like this, all their little tricks and underhanded stuff that they’re doing is not going to work because if he was to go to jail, he will be elected president, even in the jailhouse, and he will run this country a whole lot better than what’s being run now.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jennifer Anderson from Pennsylvania shows her Trump nails as she and other Trump supporters wait for the former president to turn himself in after last week’s indictment. Photo by Dean Hesse.
