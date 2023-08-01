(PHOTOS) Decatur Housing Authority holds back-to-school bash

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Housing Authority held a back-to-school bash on Monday, July 31, at the Community Resource Center on Electric Avenue in Decatur.
“This year City Schools of Decatur was not able to spearhead a community back-to-school bash,” said Lartesha Chaney, DHA resident services coordinator. “As a result, CSD and other community partners have agreed to partner with us to provide supplies and resources to ensure our families are off to a great start.”
The community partners involved included Walmart Market 20 Region 2, Cut Doctors Barbershop and the Decatur Prevention Initiative. The organizations provided school supplies, free haircuts and talked about drug prevention. Dr. Lilly Immergluck from Morehouse School of Medicine also brought students and conducted sports physicals and vision exams. Decatur residents donated clothes for the event as well.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, marked the first day of school for CSD students.
Prince, on left, who is going into first grade, and his sister Autumn, who is going to Pre-K, wear their new backpacks during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
KJ, in front, and barbers from Cut Doctors Barbershop give haircuts during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students pick up backpacks during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sharon Roker from Walmart helps pass out school supplies during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students have a snack outside the Community Resource Center during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur residents donated clothes for the Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hilton looks over the sneakers in the clothing closet during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
School supplies ready to fill new bookbags for returning students during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers from Walmart pass out school supplies during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Siblings (left to right in front) Prince, Amelia and Autumn get school supplies during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Phyllis Head (left) and Iris Lytes from Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. put together snack packs during Decatur Housing Authority’s Back-to-School Bash on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
