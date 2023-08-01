(PHOTOS) Decatur Housing Authority holds back-to-school bash

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Housing Authority held a back-to-school bash on Monday, July 31, at the Community Resource Center on Electric Avenue in Decatur.

“This year City Schools of Decatur was not able to spearhead a community back-to-school bash,” said Lartesha Chaney, DHA resident services coordinator. “As a result, CSD and other community partners have agreed to partner with us to provide supplies and resources to ensure our families are off to a great start.”

The community partners involved included Walmart Market 20 Region 2, Cut Doctors Barbershop and the Decatur Prevention Initiative. The organizations provided school supplies, free haircuts and talked about drug prevention. Dr. Lilly Immergluck from Morehouse School of Medicine also brought students and conducted sports physicals and vision exams. Decatur residents donated clothes for the event as well.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, marked the first day of school for CSD students.

