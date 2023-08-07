(PHOTOS) DeKalb County teams with local faith leaders to give away food, school supplies

Share

Tucker, GA — DeKalb County teamed with local faith leaders and other partners to distribute 5,000 bookbags filled with school supplies and 5,000 boxes of food on Saturday, Aug. 5.

“Our goal is to help parents and guardians prepare their children for a successful school year,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. The distribution was held simultaneously at eight churches in the county, including Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker. This was the 35th food distribution event the county has held since May 2020, said DeKalb County Chief Communications Officer Quinn Hudson, with 130,000 boxes of food given way by the end of the day on Aug. 5.

