(PHOTOS) DeKalb County teams with local faith leaders to give away food, school supplies

Tucker, GA — DeKalb County teamed with local faith leaders and other partners to distribute 5,000 bookbags filled with school supplies and 5,000 boxes of food on Saturday, Aug. 5.
“Our goal is to help parents and guardians prepare their children for a successful school year,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. The distribution was held simultaneously at eight churches in the county, including Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker. This was the 35th food distribution event the county has held since May 2020, said DeKalb County Chief Communications Officer Quinn Hudson, with 130,000 boxes of food given way by the end of the day on Aug. 5.
Fresh produce, chicken and lunch box snacks were given out along with bookbags filled with school supplies during DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People walk up to Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker for DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police Detective Poyntz directed cars during DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police recruits load boxes of food into cars during DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police Officer D. W. Griffin keeps the queue of cars moving during DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charlotte Moore smiles as she waits in line with a companion during DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Katrina Williams, from DeKalb County Permits, helps give out bookbags during DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County government officials distribute bookbags filled with school supplies and boxes of food at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond (center) poses for a photo with Facilities Management employees from left, Andrew McLean, Peter Barrett, Larmareus Conley and Felton Williams during DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum keeps an eye on the line of cars during DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos waves cars into place during DeKalb County government’s bookbag and food box distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.