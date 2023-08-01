(PHOTOS) New Life Community Alliance community impact day

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — New Life Community Alliance, a nonprofit providing wraparound services to neighbors in South DeKalb County, held its community impact day on Saturday, July 29 at its Flat Shoals location in greater Decatur.

Attendees enjoyed grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, sno-cones, cotton candy, face painting, games and giveaways. A total of 932 backpacks filled with school supplies were given out to help students start the new school year. The event was a joint effort between the NLCA and New Life Church.

“[Saturday was] our community impact day and the major focus of [the day] is to connect the alliance and church community with our community and our environment around us, helping people in a demographic where there are major needs,” said Pastor Marlin Harris, senior pastor of New Life Church and board chairman of the NLCA. “Everything from domestic needs to food insecurity to support with electric bills, helping people become better with their life. That’s why we’re here, to let our community know that we love them and we care about them. That’s the heart of community impact day.”

Harris created a community center that has been providing services for community members for over 20 years, which recently officially separated and became NLCA this year. The NLCA partners with the church on many efforts, but is not a religious organization. The NLCA provides services such as a food pantry, clothing closet, barber and salon services, adult education, career services, behavioral health support, housing support, after school and summer programs and more.

For information about the nonprofit, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.