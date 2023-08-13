(PHOTOS) Scottdale Day 2023

Share

Scottdale, GA — The Scottdale Day Festival took place at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug.12.

The annual event brings family and friends from DeKalb County’s Scottdale community together for a day of celebration that includes live performances and food.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.