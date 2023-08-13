(PHOTOS) Scottdale Day 2023

Scottdale, GA — The Scottdale Day Festival took place at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug.12.
The annual event brings family and friends from DeKalb County’s Scottdale community together for a day of celebration that includes live performances and food.
Candace Kemp celebrates her birthday during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Bigby family poses for a photo during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mother Martin attends the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park with members of Travelers Rest Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mother Huff (right front), Deacon Don (left rear), and Deacon Woodrow Edwards from Travelers Rest Baptist Church attend the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Xavier Young works the grill during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gabby Flemming sits at her husband photographer Charles Flemming’s merchandise table during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Kris Smith, Mark Smith, and Stanley Jordan from Smith Family Farm in Ellenwood, offered horse rides during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 106 Live Radio crew poses during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sebastian performs onstage during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Born and raised in Scottdale, Donnie Roseberry attends the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Say Crisp waits for her grandson Cam-Ron to perform on stage during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Lou Walker Senior Center Dance Troupe perform during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Isaiah welcomed people to the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rebecca Jones, a Scottdale resident since 2003, sells purses and household goods during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 3 Men & A Chef crew with cousins, friends, sisters and brothers during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
James Brown (left rear) and Nick Bailey attend the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dee Dee Askew (left) and Tonya Ford served up “Decatur” Burgers from their food truck during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Webb family attends the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson stands with young business owner Jurell Kurtz, looking out from his mobile lemonade stand, during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Kurtz named his business after his son Jace. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Families and friends gather at Tobie Grant Park for the annual Scottdale Day Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Baldhead (left) and Cold Cold pose for a photo during the annual Scottdale Day Festival at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
