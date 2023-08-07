(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain Day

Stone Mountain, GA — The 31st annual Stone Mountain Day took place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community.
The day’s theme was “Celebrating Our Past Embracing Our Future.”
James Clark, (right) presents Johnnie Mae Hill with the Brooks-Shoemake Award from the Stone Mountain Day Committee for her distinguished service to the community and country during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stone Mountain City Council Member Chakira Johnson (l) and Stone Mountain Historical Society Secretary Theresa Hamby look at old aerial photographs of Shermantown from the historical society’s collection during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park on Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gregory Herans looks for his grandfather Richard Fanning in photos from the Stone Mountain Historical Society collection during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park on Aug. 5, 2023. Herans said his grandfather played with Stone Mountain’s all-Black semi-pro baseball team, the Hard Rocks. “He was known for his submarine pitch,“ Herans said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Johnny Jones was the designated chef for family and friends during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Horace Terrell, 70 years living in Stone Mountain, Fred Glenn, 45 years living in Stone Mountain and Chaz, 6 years living in Stone Mountain, get together during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, friends Anthony James, Jimmy Smith, and Ungale Roberts get together during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tressa Browning, CEO of Street Bosses Car Club poses with her truck during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children get some air in the bounce house during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
State Rep. Billy Mitchell (D-Stone Mountain, Dist. 88) attends the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deborah, whose nickname is Poochie, celebrated her birthday and the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at Leila Mason Park in Shermantown for the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kai Payton gets some shade in the back of an SUV during the 31st Annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Minister Marvin Needom speaks during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lifelong resident and Shermantown historian Gloria Brown listens to a speaker during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gregory Herans is overwhelmed with emotion after finding the name of his grandfather Richard Fanning on a copy of the 1930 census from the Stone Mountain Historical Society collection during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park on Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People get in line for food during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Mary holding Ahmazi and in the back, CeeCee holding Amir, get together with family and friends during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cynthia Kemp and Denise Collins celebrate the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day with their families, the Collins’, Terrell’s and Kemp’s, at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Terrell family patriarch John Terrell, a 72-year resident of Stone Mountain, celebrated the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day with family and friends at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5,2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“I’m thirty-five, born and raised in Stone Mountain,” Christopher Herans said. “I’m actually the first Omega Psi Phi member from this neighborhood.” Herans earned a master’s degree and taught in the DeKalb County School System for ten years before retiring during covid. Herans now owns a garage door company, BYB Solutions LLC, and sponsored two $500 dollar scholarships for kids during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. “It’s something we’re just trying to do to make the neighborhood better. There are a lot of good people here doing a lot of major things,” Herans said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angela Griggs said she has lived in Stone Mountain her entire life. Griggs said she enjoyed the fun and the park during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Hawk, Billy, and Booker socialize during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“Stone Mountain original, 1966,” Kelvin Waites said while socializing with friends during the 31st annual Stone Mountain Day at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
