(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain Day

Stone Mountain, GA — The 31st annual Stone Mountain Day took place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Leila Mason Park in the city of Stone Mountain’s historic Shermantown community.

The day’s theme was “Celebrating Our Past Embracing Our Future.”

