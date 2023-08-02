(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain hosts Back-to-School Bash and National Night Out event

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain hosted a Back-to-School Bash and National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event was held on Manor Drive between the ART Station and Sweet Potato Café and featured school supply giveaways and games.
According to the NNO website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Raylaan Daniels, 4, has a Kona Ice while West Stone Mountain Kona Ice operator and fun coordinator Erika Lawrence looks on during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
St. Paul A.M.E. Church prays for kids, teachers and officials during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sweet Potato Cafe owner Chef Karen serves up hot dogs to participants during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Police officers at the Stone Mountain PD table during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children jump in the bounce house during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stone Mountain Park Police Chief David Hill looks out from the dunk tank after taking a dip during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dani Valez, 10, pets Stone Mountain PD K-9 Officer Bailey, with handler Stone Mountain PD Officer Paul LoRe, during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Police Chief Scott Richards (left) shares a laugh with Stone Mountain PD Lt. Shirlene Parks and other Stone Mountain officers during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Stone Mountain Police Department, Stone Mountain Park Police and Fire-Rescue Departments and DeKalb County Marshal’s Office were represented during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Eliza Hoo is about to put Stone Mountain PD Officer Luis Cruz into the dunk tank with a perfect throw during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Stone Mountain PD Officers (left to right) Wilson, Hilton and Hendley grab some shade and a Kona Ice during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, former Stone Mountain City Councilmember Susan Coletti, Stone Mountain City Councilmember Chakira Johnson, Stone Mountain Police Chief James R. Westerfield, Jr. and Stone Mountain resident Elaine Vaughn pose for a photo during National Night Out in the city of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
