(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain hosts Back-to-School Bash and National Night Out event

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain hosted a Back-to-School Bash and National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event was held on Manor Drive between the ART Station and Sweet Potato Café and featured school supply giveaways and games.

According to the NNO website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

