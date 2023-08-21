Qualifying for municipal elections runs from Aug. 21-25

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The qualifying period for this year’s municipal elections runs from Aug. 21-25.

The qualifying period for each city will take place this week, but the dates vary slightly. Anyone interested in running for office should check the qualifying information with their city.

Today, Aug. 21, is also the earliest date voters can apply for an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in cities across DeKalb County. Voters in Avondale Estates, Clarkston, Decatur, Stone Mountain and Tucker will see various city officials on the ballot.

Here is a look at the incumbent candidates:

– In Avondale Estates, the mayor and two commissioners are up for reelection. Mayor Jonathan Elmore is running for reelection. Mayor Pro Tem Brian Fisher and Commissioner Dee Merriam are not running for reelection.

– In Brookhaven, Mayor John Ernst, Mayor Pro Tem Linley Jones and Councilmember Madeleine Simmons are up for reelection.

– In Chamblee, Councilmembers Leslie C. Robson, Paul Stovall and Elmer Veith are up for reelection.

– In Clarkston, City Councilmembers Awet Eyasu, Debra Johnson and Laura Hopkins are up for reelection. Johnson and Hopkins are undecided. Decaturish has not heard about Eyasu’s plans.

– Three Decatur city commissioners and two school board members are up for reelection.

School Board Member Tasha White is not running for reelection, and School Board Chair James Herndon has not announced his plans.

City Commissioners Lesa Mayer, George Dusenbury, and Tony Powers are all running for reelection.

– In Stone Mountain, City Councilmembers Gina Stroud Cox, Clint Monroe and Chakira Johnson are up for reelection. Cox is undecided. Decaturish did not receive an immediate response from Monroe and Johnson.

– In Tucker, three city council seats will be on the ballot. Councilmember Virginia Rece plans to run for reelection. Councilmembers Noelle Monferdini and Anne Lerner have reached their term limits and cannot run for reelection.

DeKalb County voters can expect to see referendum questions related to the special purpose local option sales tax and the equalized homestead option sales tax on the ballot. Decatur voters will also see referendum questions about the city and school district’s senior homestead tax exemptions.

After the qualifying period, Decaturish will provide more information about the incumbent candidates and their challengers.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.