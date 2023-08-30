Sanitation collection schedules will be altered in DeKalb County due to Labor Day

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Sanitation collection in DeKalb County, Decatur and Avondale Estates will be altered next week due to Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4.

In Decatur, regular service for Monday, Sept. 4 will be Tuesday, Sept. 5. Regular service for Tuesday will be Wednesday, Sept. 6

In Avondale Estates, sanitation collection will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for the whole city.

According to a press release, in DeKalb County, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on the following schedule:

– Monday, Sept. 4: Labor Day observed. No sanitation collection service.

– Tuesday, Sept. 5: Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Sept. 4, will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

– Wednesday, Sept. 6: Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 5, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

– Thursday, Sept. 7: Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 6, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 7.

– Friday, Sept. 8: Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Sept. 7, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 8.

The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The Customer Care call center, administration building, Central Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], visit www.dekalbsanitation.com or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

