Scott Boulevard water main replacement to continue on DeKalb Industrial Way on Sept. 5

DeKalb County, GA — Phase two of the Scott Boulevard water main replacement Project will continue beginning on Sept. 5 to replace 30-inch-diamter ductile iron pipe water main. The county will also upgrade the 8-inch-diameter distribution mains to 12-inch-diamter ductile iron pipe.

Crews are additionally working on the southern end of the project at East Ponce de Leon Avenue, according to a press release. Lane closure and detour signs have been placed on DeKalb Industrial Way, just south of Lawrenceville Highway.

The project is expected to last about 18 months from July 2023 to January 2025, barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. Residents and drivers in the area can expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during the work hours.

For more information, contact the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or [email protected]

