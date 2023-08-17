South DeKalb Improvement Association Education holding meeting with DeKalb Superintendent

Share

Stonecrest, GA — The South DeKalb Improvement Association Education is holding a meeting with new DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Devon Horton on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The meeting is at 10:30 a.m. and will be held at the Stonecrest Library located at 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

“This meeting will provide an opportunity to meet and greet Dr. Devon Horton, the new Superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, who will be our guest speaker,” the meeting announcement said.

There will also be Zoom option for people who can’t attend. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. The meeting ID is 837 6755 7047

“The South DeKalb Improvement Association – Education, Inc. is a powerful consortium of passionate, knowledgeable citizens serving as an active think tank,” the SDIAE website says. “We address legislative, system, school, parent, and student concerns in SouthDeKalb by initiating systematic change, enabling stakeholder communication, offering direct services to students, and educating the community in order to focus on student achievement and performance.”

