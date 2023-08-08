Type to search

Stabbing in DeKalb County sends 2 to hospital

Stabbing in DeKalb County sends 2 to hospital

Atlanta News First Aug 8, 2023
Stabbing incident on Woodlake Drive(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Two people are in the hospital following a stabbing at a residence in DeKalb County.

A 9-1-1 call came in at around 4:15 a.m. DeKalb County dispatch told Atlanta News First officers responded to the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive.

An ambulance could be seen in the parking lot area of the property.

Police have not confirmed details surrounding the stabbing call.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information is received.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

