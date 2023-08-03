Stone Mountain man arrested a month after allegedly shooting, killing brother, sheriff’s office says

Share

By Hope Dean, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A Stone Mountain man has been arrested after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed his brother about a month ago.

Ahmed Kawah, 37, was arrested on a MARTA bus in Decatur on Wednesday. Kawah faces a charge of felony malice murder in connection to the death of his brother, 56-year-old Anthony Bronson, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting death happened on July 9 on Old Front Street. His motive is unknown.

Police are holding Kawah at DeKalb County Jail without bond.

In other public safety news:

A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a January murder in Decatur, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Kamren Dakel Pearce, 21, was arrested on Aug. 1 in connection with the shooting death of Franklin Edwards, 30, who was from Florida. The shooting reportedly took place on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office said.

Edwards’ body was found inside a crashed car. The sheriff’s office said multiple guns were found with Pearce at the time of his arrest.

Pearce has been charged with felony malice murder.

Alexandra Parker contributed reporting to this story. Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided these stories.