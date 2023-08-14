Stone Mountain to hold its next cleanup day on Aug. 19

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain will host a cleanup day on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9-11 a.m. on Ridge Forest Drive.

The city hosted the first citywide cleanup in May, which saw over 140 residents participate and about 18 tons of garbage were collected during a sweep of the 1.7 square miles of the city.

“The next cleanup on Aug. 19 will build on that strength by focusing a smaller, more targeted effort on Ridge-Forest Drive,” a press release from the city states. “Moving forward, smaller, regular cleanups will maintain the new standard and sustain the community spirit that made it possible.”

Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable work clothes and sturdy footwear.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.