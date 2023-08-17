Tidbits: Common Roots Farmers Market looks to sell land and building as part of lease-back agreement

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Common Roots Farmers Market opened four months ago on Covington Highway in Avondale Estates.

But an alert reader noticed the property is now on the market. According to a post on LoopNet, the building owners are asking $3.5 million for the building and the land.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to own a brand new building in thriving Avondale Estates that currently holds Common Roots Farmers Market,” the LoopNet listing says. “[The] building could be used as-is or easily converted to retail, restaurant, flex or warehouse space. This is a must see opportunity with unlimited potential right in the middle of huge residential and retail growth.”

According to a spokesperson for the market, the intent of the sale is for the market to enter into a lease-back agreement with the buyer.

“Common Roots Farmers Market will remain open and we are exploring a lease-back,” owner Brock Nix said. “We appreciate the community’s support.”

When asked for additional information, the spokesperson explained the idea behind selling off the property.

“They are exploring the idea of possibly selling the land and building so the new buyer could essentially lease the property back to the market in an effort to decrease operating expenses, which have drastically increased since the project began in 2020,” the spokesperson said. “The property value will appreciate as the area continues to develop. No firm decisions have been made yet. Common Roots will remain open, and navigate the various options to serve the neighborhood.”

In other food and restaurant news:

— Perc Coffee was hoping for a spring opening at 2316 Main Street in Tucker, but it was not to be.

A spokesperson for the company said DeKalb County’s permitting process is holding things up, a common refrain among many people looking to open a restaurant in our community.

“We are still working on it diligently but got held back quite a bit with permits, etc.,” a spokesperson for the company said, noting, “We have also had a ton of messages from the community asking when we’re opening.”

The coffee roaster is based in Savannah. This will be PERC’s third metro-Atlanta location.

“PERC combines a nostalgic, eclectic atmosphere with a classic drink menu enhanced by signature beverages,” a press release from the company says. “Guests can explore rotating single-origin drip coffee, milk-based drinks, seasonal espresso, pour overs, and flights. The popular Good Times Latte, featuring house-made vanilla lavender syrup topped with a dash of habeñero-infused sugar, is a good place to start. Along with PERC’s signature beverage menu, the new shop will also feature made-to-order waffles, bagel sammies, and fresh pastries.”

— Things are moving along as two entrepreneurs work to open The Reading Room in the space that was formerly home to The Java Monkey, a popular local coffee shop that burned down in 2018.

The Reading Room is a partnership between local owners Kristin Radcliffe and Mary Tveit. The building is undergoing extensive renovations to prepare for its Decatur debut.

Tveit told Decaturish that she is hoping for a November opening. She said the business is currently in the permitting process.

Radcliffe described it as “somewhere you’re going to come and meet up with people before and after dinner.” They also plan to keep unique magazines and newspapers no one else carries, hence the “Reading” part of the name.

Tveit said in addition to the business being women-owned, women are overseeing the build-out, and The Reading Room will carry coffee from Little Waves, a woman-owned company based in North Carolina.

She said the company will be about “promoting women and leaning into all that Decatur has to offer.”

“We’re going to try to bring community back. That’s what Java Monkey had,” Tveit said. “We’re going to also pay tribute to Java Monkey. I brought my babies there. Everyone has missed it.”

To learn more about The Reading Room, click here.

— The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association met Monday, August 14, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting and recommended approving an alcoholic beverage license application for Philly G. Steaks, located at 2201 Glenwood Ave SE, Suite D.

The next step in the process of securing a liquor license is to meet with the Neighborhood Planning Unit. Philly G’s will serve cheese steaks, cheeseburgers, French fries, hot dogs, salads, and designer milkshakes.

— A new food hall is slated to open in Dunwoody. Here is the full announcement:

The food hall, called Politan Row at Ashford Lane, will be located at 4550 Olde Perimeter Way in Dunwoody.

Here’s the full announcement:

ATLANTA (Aug. 17, 2023) — Politan Row has announced it will open a new food hall later this fall at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody, Ga. The Politan Row at Ashford Lane food hall will feature nine individual food stalls, Bar Politan — the group’s craft-oriented neighborhood bar — and a progression of the popular cocktail lounge, Jojo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge. The 17,000 square foot food hall will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, with weekly activations and events. Politan Row at Ashford Lane is expected to open later this fall. “As the food hall environment matures in Atlanta, we continue to be an advocate for the best local talent,” said Politan Row CEO Will Donaldson. “The goal of Politan Row is to be the safe space for flourishing food and beverage startups in Atlanta by offering low-risk, beautiful, functional, and well-located restaurant options.” THE CUISINE Among the lineup of chef-driven concepts are some familiar, local faces from Politan’s roster of notable Atlanta talent. These chefs will progress their original concepts into multi-unit operations growing alongside Politan as the company expands. Included so far are: — Chef Michaela Merrick | Pretty Little Tacos — a Creole-Mexican Street food option which was an early pillar of Birria hotspots in Atlanta. — Jack Bai | Gekko — a hibachi and ramen experience with high-quality ingredients at an everyday price point. — Chef Archna Becker | Tandoori Pizza & Wings Co. — an Indian twist on popular comfort staples which has grown in popularity at Colony Square. The group will also include some new faces at the Dunwoody location, including: Niki Pattharakositkul | 26 Thai — fresh, delicious, and authentic Thai food made from scratch, and utilizing only the finest, locally-sourced ingredients.

Gregory Vivier | Smokehouse Q — a mouth-watering BBQ with a focus on the natural flavors of the meat accompanied by traditional and savory side items.

Chefs Charlie Sunyapong and Paul Thai | Sheesh — from the team behind Stäge Kitchen & Bar comes a new Mediterranean concept focused on the fresh and eclectic. THE LOUNGE Politan Row Ashford Lane will also offer a cocktail lounge. One of the distinct aspects at Politan Row Colony Square in Midtown is Jojo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge, with its period-specific soundtrack, and brooding, romantic vibe from the era of disco and glam. Inspired by the Midtown success, Benton Bourgeois — one of the original creators of Jojo’s — has planned a sequel for Dunwoody which will advance Midtown’s 70’s concept 10 years into the future with a custom design, curated soundtrack, and era-appropriate cocktail flair, focusing on the time period from 1988 to 1992. THE INTERIOR DESIGN Two of the strongest, differentiating elements of Politan Row’s food halls are its commitment to interior aesthetics and its renowned bar programs. Long-time design partner, Bell + Butler, has created an interiors program which incorporates the brand’s signature design elements of romantic lighting and cozy millwork build-ins. PRIVATE EVENTS Similar to Politan’s Midtown Blue Room, Politan Row Ashford Lane will offer several private event options. The private event spaces are varied and can serve an array of events from 25-500 guests, and feature catering options from the entire multitude of vendors and bars. PEACHTREE CORNERS Politan Row had previously announced its upcoming Peachtree Corners food hall in June of this year. That project is under construction and is scheduled to open in Summer of 2024.

Have food and restaurant news to share? Send it to [email protected]

Angela Walker contributed reporting to this story.

