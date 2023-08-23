Tractor-trailer takes out telephone pole, closes Poplar Street in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — A crash in Decatur on Aug. 23 created traffic headaches and power outages.

Sgt. John Bender with the Decatur Police Department said a tractor-trailer knocked over a telephone pole on Wednesday afternoon. The crash resulted in the closure of Poplar Street, which is near Grove Street and Lockwood Terrace.

“Officers are currently in the area in reference to a traffic accident that involved a tractor-trailer striking a telephone pole,” Sgt. Bender said. “No one was injured, officers are currently waiting for Georgia Power.”

He said the department hasn’t received any reports of traffic lights being affected.

Georgia Power’s outage map estimates about 66 customers are affected by the crash and projects power will be restored before 5 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

