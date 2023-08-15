Tucker City Council approves contracts for public works department

Share

Tucker, GA — The Tucker City Council held its regular meeting Aug. 14 and approved two contracts for the new public works department and for a greenway design..

The council awarded a contract for video capture of stormwater pipe conditions to Utility Asset Management in the amount of $72,885. The council also awarded a contract for inlining and siphon hole repair to Cajenn Construction in the amount of $96,972.

Public Works Director Ishri Sankar said that during its first month, the department completed 101 work orders, and has completed 56 so far in August.

“We’re live. Public works is live,” Sankar said.

The council also awarded a contract to design the South Fork Peachtree Greenway to Heath and Lineback in the amount of $799.602.

The city council held first reads on the creation of a new zoning district for Lawrenceville Hwy., a special land use permit (SLUP) for a personal care home at 2553 Sandpiper Drive, and a SLUP for alcohol sales at 5960 East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Council member Noelle Monferdini reminded everyone that qualifying for this year’s city council elections will begin Mon Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. and end Thurs. Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on how to qualify to run for office in Tucker, click here.

