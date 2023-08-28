Tucker-Northlake CID increases number of security cameras near I-285

Share

Tucker, GA — The Tucker Northlake CID announced it is increasing the number of security cameras along I-285.

“We have a total of 10 near Northlake Pkwy and I-285 and Lavista Rd and I-285,” Tucker CID Executive Director Matthew Lee said. “The total cost is around $35,000.00. Several of the larger commercial property owners and residential developments in the CID have them as well.”

A recent email from the CID says the cameras have helped police clear cases, but Lee said DeKalb Police haven’t shared statistics on that with the CID.

“It’s made enough of an impact that we’ve funded more cameras to close the gaps at major intersections along I-285,” Lee said in the email. “Our message remains the same. If you are a criminal, Tucker is not worth your time.”

The Tucker CID gives other law enforcement agencies access to its cameras, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“The US Postal Inspection Service asked us for access to assist in an investigation over a year ago and we immediately said yes,” Lee said. “With so many cities and counties in Georgia, it made sense to proactively give others access. If another law enforcement agency in the state wants to find you, you can’t hide in Tucker. Dozens of agencies use our cameras 24 hours a day.”

Everyone isn’t a fan of the cameras, saying the use of cameras also raises privacy concerns. The American Civil Liberties Union is a prominent critic of the devices, in particular the Flock safety cameras being used in Tucker and other cities.

“:Unlike a targeted ALPR camera system that is designed to take pictures of license plates, check the plates against local hot lists, and then flush the data if there’s no hit, Flock is building a giant camera network that records people’s comings and goings across the nation, and then makes that data available for search by any of its law enforcement customers,” the ALCU says. “Such a system provides even small-town sheriffs access to a sweeping and powerful mass-surveillance tool, and allows big actors like federal agencies and large urban police departments to access the comings and goings of vehicles in even the smallest of towns.”

