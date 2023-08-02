U.S. News and World Report ranks four Emory hospitals as best in the state, metro Atlanta

Share

Atlanta, GA — U.S. News and World Report has ranked four Emory Healthcare hospitals prominently in this year’s regional rankings for its best hospitals issues. Emory University Hospital was ranked the No. 1 hospital in metro Atlanta and the state in the 2023-2204 best regional hospitals rankings.

Emory University Hospital was ranked No. 1 for the 12th year in a row. The hospital includes Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods and Emory University Orthopedics and Spine Hospital, according to a press release.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 in Georgia and metro Atlanta for the eighth consecutive year, and Emory University Hospital Midtown tied for No. 4 in both Georgia and metro Atlanta rankings. For the first time this year, Emory Johns Creek Hospital ranked No. 8 in Georgia and No. 7 in metro Atlanta.

In the best hospital specialty rankings, Emory University Hospital ranked nationally in several areas – cancer, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology and urology. The hospital was also considered high performing in cardiology, heart and vascular surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, orthopedics and pulmonary and lung surgery.

Here are some of the other U.S. News and World Report rankings for Emory Healthcare’s hospitals:

– Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked high performing in diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, orthopedics, and pulmonary and lung surgery.

– Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked nationally in ear, nose, and throat and high performing in geriatrics.

– Emory Johns Creek Hospital is considered high performing in gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, and orthopedics.

“We are proud that four of our hospitals ranked regionally and two ranked nationally in various specialty areas this year in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings,” said Dr. Joon S. Lee, chief of executive officer of Emory Healthcare. “Congratulations and thank you to our team members who helped us reach these successes by providing expert, high-quality and compassionate care to our patients.”

U.S. News & World Report began publishing hospital rankings in 1990, as “America’s Best Hospitals,” to identify medical centers in various specialties that were best suited for patients whose illnesses pose unusual challenges because of underlying conditions, procedure difficulty, advanced age or other medical issues that add risk. Hospitals are assessed in 15 specialty areas for the rankings.

To see the complete list of the 2023-24 Best Hospitals rankings, visit here.

In other news, Emory University Hospital, including Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods has earned the Magnet designation, the highest national honor for professional nursing practice, from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. This is the third time the hospital has received the Magnet designation, according to a press release.

Emory University Hospital earned its first Magnet recognition in 2014 and its second designation in 2018.

“It is an honor to again be recognized by the Commission on Magnet for our nurses’ accomplishments and outcomes while caring for patients in a collaborative practice environment,” said Nancye Feistritzer, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods. “We are proud of this third designation, much of which was achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic, when we had to care for our patients and our staff in a very new way. This serves as the preeminent external validation of outstanding care delivery provided by Emory nurses as key members of the clinical team.”

Lee added that it’s a wonderful achievement to receive the Magnet designation, and it benefits the hospital’s patients, demonstrates its commitment to exceptional patient care and allows nurses to grow in a professional practice setting.

Emory University Hospital is one of 12 Magnet-recognized organizations in the state of Georgia. Four other Emory Healthcare organizations have also received Magnet designation including: Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Emory University Orthopedics & Spine Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, and the Emory Clinic.

“The Magnet Recognition Program recognizes hospitals for elevating patient care in an environment where nurses, supported by interprofessional teams, also flourish,” said Sharon Pappas, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare. “Magnet is a lifestyle adopted by Emory Healthcare and the gold standard of nursing practice.”

