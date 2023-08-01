Volunteers work to clean up Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest

Stonecrest, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson lead a cleanup workday at Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29.
About a dozen volunteers joined Cochran-Johnson and the Arabia Mountain Vineyard team to help with cleaning the grounds, landscaping and tending to the grapes and vineyard.
“This is DeKalb County’s first grape vineyard, and it is just awesome,” Cochran-Johnson said. “I just want people to know how important this is for DeKalb County. I have no doubt that this place will become a major tourist attraction. It’s absolutely beautiful. This is a labor of love, and it takes a village.”
According to a press release from Cochran-Johnson, agri-tourism has expanded in Georgia and the demand for wine has increased.
“The Arabia Mountain Vineyard is a win-win not only for Georgia but also the Stonecrest area, which is seeking to increase economic development by recruiting, retaining, and attracting businesses such as this one,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Our success in DeKalb hinges on bringing more businesses to the county, but also providing needed services and products for our residents and consumers.”
According to the vineyard’s website, the family-owned, 18-acre vineyard features open-air venue sites, natural streams, rolling hills and waterfalls. The vineyard is not currently open to the public. For news about the grand opening and other events, click here.
DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, who lead a clean-up workday at Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29, 2023, rides up to the vineyard with a cooler of cold drinks for volunteers and vineyard team members. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Kay Hopkins helps in the vineyard during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson at Arabia Mountain Vineyard on South Goddard Road in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29, 2023. “I grew up on a farm and am missing the life,” Hopkins said. “To get out and do this is good for the soul.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Ellen Ford (left) and Kay Hopkins show some grapes they harvested from Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Siruis Thomas, Franco Thomas, Arkee Hodges and Raven Rawlings came to help during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson at Arabia Mountain Vineyard on South Goddard Road in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers get to work in the vineyard during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson at Arabia Mountain Vineyard on South Goddard Road in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marvis Zanders is one of the family owners of Arabia Mountain Vineyard. She is standing in the vineyard during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson on Saturday, July 29, 2023. According to the vineyard’s website they are currently growing 5 different grape varieties: Villard Blanc, Black Spanish, Chardonel, Blanc DuBois, & Lomanto. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of the vineyard from the viewing station during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson at Arabia Mountain Vineyard on South Goddard Road in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers work in the vineyard during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson at Arabia Mountain Vineyard on South Goddard Road in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of the grounds at Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29, 2023, during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine-Cochran Johnson. According to the vineyard’s website they are currently growing 5 different grape varieties: Villard Blanc, Black Spanish, Chardonel, Blanc DuBois, & Lomanto. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine-Cochran Johnson lead a clean-up workday at Arabia Mountain Vineyard on South Goddard Road in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Cochran-Johnson said it is DeKalb County’s first grape vineyard. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Grapes harvested at Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest during a clean-up workday lead by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
