Volunteers work to clean up Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest

Share

Stonecrest, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson lead a cleanup workday at Arabia Mountain Vineyard in Stonecrest on Saturday, July 29.

About a dozen volunteers joined Cochran-Johnson and the Arabia Mountain Vineyard team to help with cleaning the grounds, landscaping and tending to the grapes and vineyard.

“This is DeKalb County’s first grape vineyard, and it is just awesome,” Cochran-Johnson said. “I just want people to know how important this is for DeKalb County. I have no doubt that this place will become a major tourist attraction. It’s absolutely beautiful. This is a labor of love, and it takes a village.”

According to a press release from Cochran-Johnson, agri-tourism has expanded in Georgia and the demand for wine has increased.

“The Arabia Mountain Vineyard is a win-win not only for Georgia but also the Stonecrest area, which is seeking to increase economic development by recruiting, retaining, and attracting businesses such as this one,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Our success in DeKalb hinges on bringing more businesses to the county, but also providing needed services and products for our residents and consumers.”

According to the vineyard’s website, the family-owned, 18-acre vineyard features open-air venue sites, natural streams, rolling hills and waterfalls. The vineyard is not currently open to the public. For news about the grand opening and other events, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.