Weekend wind down concert series returning to Avondale Estates this fall

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates will be hosting its weekend wind down concert series this fall on the Town Green.

Music will begin an hour after the event’s start time. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The concerts will be held on the second Sunday of each month this fall, according to an announcement from the city.

Here is the concert lineup:

– Sunday, Sept. 10: 5-8 p.m. COT Band will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a musical fusion of Caribbean Rhythms with elements of funk, pop and Brazilian beats.

– Sunday, Oct. 8: 5-8 p.m. Gurufish will bring a high-octane show, fueled by melodies wrapped around hypnotic, gritty, funky grooves.

– Sunday, Nov. 12: 5-8 p.m. Funk Cake brings the News Orleans brass to Avondale Estates and will keep folks dancing with their pop and groove.

