A Taste of Chamblee to be held on Oct. 14

Chamblee, GA — A Taste of Chamblee will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 3-9 p.m. in downtown Chamblee. The event aims to celebrate the city’s diverse culinary offerings and highlight various flavors and the talents of local chefs and restaurants.

This year the event will feature food as well as craft vendors in an effort to make the event bigger, according to a press release.

Food vendors will include 2C Coffee & Tea, Chicas Birria, CoffyNPyes, Beik’d, D’Cuban Cafe and Ponko Chicken.

There will also be activities for kids, and a place to watch college football on the big screens in the beer gardens. The wine down tent is also returning with live performances, selections of red or white wine, and a few new additions. The event will sell food and drink tickets via an app.

“We are very excited to welcome back our partnership with Intellitix,” the press release states. “Intellitix is an app that allows A Taste of Chamblee attendees to use secure QR codes to pay for Taste food and drink ‘Bytes.’ Attendees interested in purchasing Bytes will need to download the app prior to attending A Taste of Chamblee. Just create an account and connect a credit or debit card to the account to use at the event.”

Vendors will scan attendees’ secure QR codes from their phones to pay for their items. All proceeds from the purchases of food or drinks go to the vendors. People who want to attend A Taste of Chamblee but aren’t interested in purchasing any food or beverages do not need to download the app. Phone charging stations and cashless options will also be available.

For more information, click here.

