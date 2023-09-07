APD: 5 arrested after protesters chain themselves to equipment at ‘Cop City’ site

Share

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Several people who went to protest Atlanta’s future public safety training center were arrested Thursday after Atlanta police said they trespassed onto the site where the facility will be.

Police said at around 9:30 a.m., five people had trespassed and chained themselves to a piece of construction equipment.

The group of protestors, which included faith leaders, said they went to the site, which is often referred to as “Cop City,” to deliver what they call the “The People’s Stop Work Order.”

Atlanta police said they are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation regarding charges for those in custody. Police said around 25 more people gathered outside the site to protest around the same time the other five were arrested.

“We are aware protestors are actively requesting others to come to the site to show their support,” police said in a statement. “Additional resources have been moved to the site and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners are engaged and assisting us to ensure the 1st Amendment rights and the safety of protestors are protected, as well as to ensure the work site remains secure and work continues on the training center.”

The group said the construction of the training facility and “the destruction of the South River Forest” has continued “despite over 100,000 Atlanta residents signing a ballot initiative calling for a referendum on the issue.”

The names of those arrested have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.