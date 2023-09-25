Avondale Ale Day to be held on Oct. 21

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates will hold Avondale Ale Day on Saturday, Oct. 21, beginning at noon.

The city was recently named the Best Small Town Beer Scene in the country by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll for the third year in a row. During Avondale Ale Day, participants can enjoy craft beer, food and live music along the Dale Ale Trail, which is a one-mile path through the city’s central business district, according to a press release.

Attendees will be able to pick up a punch card at any stop along the Dale Ale Trail and can purchase a beverage to earn a punch. Completed punch cards can be submitted by the end of the day on Oct. 21 at any of the breweries to receive a free, limited-edition 2023 Dale Ale Trail glass that will be locally designed. The prize will be available while supplies last.

Here are the four stops of the Dale Ale Trail:

– Little Cottage Brewery, 120 Olive Street, suite 500.

– The Lost Druid Brewery & Distillery, 2866 Washington Street.

– My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road.

– Wild Heaven Beer, 135B Maple Street.

For more information, click here.

