Avondale Estates City Commission to consider amendment to 2023 operating budget

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will hold the second reading and vote on an amendment to the 2023 operating budget.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 872 7673 3555. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The amendment anticipates the total revenues and expenditures to be about $4.8 million. The 2023 adopted budget was $5.2 million. The city will receive slightly more property tax revenue than originally estimated. The city anticipates receiving about $3.5 million in property tax revenue, an increase from $3.4 million.

City Manager Patrick Bryant said at the Sept. 13 city commission meeting that the city anticipates transferring less money into the capital fund. The adopted budget noted $559,600 would be transferred to the capital fund and the amendment reflects a transfer of $404,500.

“We believe there will be further expenditure savings than we have indicated…which will allow us to be able to transfer a larger amount of resources to the capital fund at the end of the year if the board so chooses,” Bryant said.

He added that the expected revenue will likely come in as predicted.

“We don’t anticipate many changes there to that amendment. The bulk of the reduction of revenue is the reduction in the collections of fines and forfeitures,” Bryant said. “The final tax digest for 2023 was a little higher than we anticipated, which did not necessitate a revision downward to projected property tax collections even with the millage rate decrease.”

Bryant said at a previous city commission meeting that the police department is no longer aggressively pursuing traffic violations along U.S. 278, which has reduced the number of citations issued.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss the draft 2024 operating budget and capital program. The commission will also discuss stormwater projects including the city’s hydrologic model, Dunwick Drive, Washington and Pine, Kensington Road and Lakeshore Drive.

