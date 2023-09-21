Avondale Estates wins award from the Urban Land Institute of Atlanta for Town Green

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates won an award for the Town Green from the Urban Land Institute of Atlanta’s awards of excellence program. The project won the award for Development of Excellence in the Public Realm for promoting sustainable, equitable and healthy outcomes in the community.

The Public Realm award goes to organizations that elevate parks and urban space developments that have been instrumental in fostering connectivity and promoting healthy, sustainable, and equitable outcomes in communities, according to a press release.

The two-acre park portion of the Town Green has been completed that features open greenspace, a playground, a stage, walking paths, native plant gardens and Tudor birdhouses and a fountain. The market pavilion has also been built, and the city will soon break ground on the commercial development that will sit at the corner of Lake Street and North Avondale Road.

The development will be completed in about a year and the Town Green will be fronted with retail space, restaurants, and outdoor seating. The Dale will be a 24,000-square-foot mixed-use commercial development. It is being built by ATG Partners, which is the development team of Fabric Developers, LLC, and Healey Weatherholtz Properties.

Fabric Developers developed the two-acre park portion of the Town Green project. Peter Constructive, Inc. will be the contractor for this $13 million development.

The city and Downtown Development Authority were recognized along with partners Fabric Developers, Reeves Young, LLC, Long Engineering, SSOE Group, SITE Solutions Gabler-Youngston and PDC Solutions, LLC.

