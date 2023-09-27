Award-winning chef Terry Koval opening a new restaurant in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Terry Koval plans to open a new restaurant in the space formerly occupied by Sweet Seed / Juicy Drop at 119 East Ponce de Leon.

Sweet Seed, a poke and juice bar, recently closed and attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful.

Koval, the Deer and Dove owner who recently won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast, plans to open a new restaurant called Fawn in the Sweet Seed Space. He’s hoping the restaurant will be open in March or April.

“Fawn is our vision of a local low key neighborhood wine and amaro bar, located steps away from our restaurant The Deer and The Dove at 155 Sycamore Street,” Koval said. “Our space is meant to invoke a similar space and vibe to The Deer and the Dove. We’re focusing on coastal winemakers and crafted amaros selected by Matt Watkins, our long-time beverage manager and friend.”

Koval will oversee the menu, which will be a selection of seasonal small plates. The restaurant’s hours will be five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. There we will be no reservations, walk-ins only. The space can host private parties for 10 to 30 guests.

“Please email fawnwinean[email protected] for further inquiries,” Koval said.

