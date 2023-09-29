Bat captured in Stone Mountain tests positive for rabies

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — A rabid bat found in Stone Mountain on Sept. 27 prompted county officials to remind the public to vaccinate their pets.

“On Sept. 27, 2023, a bat was captured in the Holly Hedge Road in Stone Mountain and later tested positive for rabies,” a press release from the county says. “Georgia is a rabies endemic state and the virus is present all year long. It is not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year.”

If your pets are behind on their vaccines, you should get that taken care of, the county’s press release says.

“Residents should make sure pets are up to date for preventative vaccination and should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans,” the press release says. “Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.”

Here’s more information from DeKalb County:

Additionally, residents are advised to watch pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if unusual behavior occurs. Wild animal trapping will only occur if a domestic pet or person has been bitten or scratched. Rabies is a disease that affects the brain. It’s usually passed from animal to animal, but can be passed from animals to people. The virus is spread through saliva, usually from a bite of an animal that has the disease. Vaccinations are effective in protecting humans and pets from the virus. Residents are responsible for vaccinating pets every year and registering the tag with DeKalb County Animal Control. For more information or to report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours.

