Chamblee, GA — Municipal elections are Nov. 7 and there are several candidates running for the Chamblee City Council.

Chamblee has four election districts and one at-large seat. Voters in Districts 2, 3 and 4 will cast votes for their respective city council seats this fall. To see a larger version of the Chamblee district map, click here. If you are unsure who is on your ballot, you may find a sample ballot by clicking here to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

All Decaturish.com elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

Here are the responses from candidates running for the Chamblee City Council. The answers have not been edited.

City Council Member District 2

Note: Iain Sandison qualified for this race but has withdrawn from the race.

Leslie Robson (Incumbent)

What is your occupation?

Landscape Design/Installation

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Huntley Hills

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I was born in Philadelphia, PA into a military family and spent the first 8 years of my life on several different bases including a stint in Frankfort, Germany, until my family was finally transferred to Goldsboro, NC where I grew up with my 6 siblings. I attended St.Mary’s grade school, Goldsboro High School (where Andy Griffith taught English, really) and East Carolina University. I attended North Metro Tech 1996-1998 and upon graduating formed my present company, Dragonfly Landscapes and Gardens, a residential design/build firm based in Chamblee. My husband and I have been residents of Huntley Hills in Chamblee since 1996.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

It’s hard to narrow it down to 2 or 3 but if I have to choose then 1st I want to ensure that we stick to and complete the LCI plan for our downtown that was developed with an immense amount of input from our citizens and many planning professionals. 2nd I want to continue to add to and develop our parks and green space to ensure that all of our citizens have access to a place to relax and enjoy and play out of doors, and to ensure we don’t completely destroy our natural world upon which we depend to exist. 3rd, we developed an Arts Master Plan and established a Public Arts Commission composed of citizen volunteers working with Council to bring Art to our community. I want to make sure that Chamblee continues it’s support for the arts.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I have 16 years experience serving on the Chamblee City Council, I have seen and been an integral part of the growth and changes this city has witnessed. Since taking office I have been devoted to becoming a knowledgeable and well-learned public servant having achieved over 220 hours of credit in state and local government policy and practices seminars sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association and conducted by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia. In addition to fulfilling my duties as an elected official I was instrumental in the founding of the Chamblee Downtown Development Authority and at its inception served on the board for several years. The CDDA has been a vital tool in developing our city center.

What is Chamblee’s greatest strength?

Chamblee’s greatest strengths… our excellent level of services, our diversity, our neighborhoods, our citizens and our location, and our sense of community.

What is Chamblee’s toughest challenge?

One of Chamblee’s toughest challenges is ensuring a high quality of life for all our citizens despite language barriers, geographical obstacles, income disparity, and a rapidly expanding population.

Were you in favor of the increase in the council’s salary? Why or why not?

I was in favor of the increase. In the 16 years I have served as a councilmember in Chamblee the scope of duties and involvement expected of the Mayor and Council has increased 5-fold. The amount of the increase is in keeping with most of the cities of North DeKalb County.

What are your thoughts on DeKalb County School District’s decision to end the Dunwoody-Chamblee Elementary contract?

It seems to me that a lot of dollars and time were spent on the project before the decision to pull the plug was made and that’s a shame. I don’t know the reasoning behind that decision, I find it hard to believe the number of school aged children in this area has declined and we don’t need more schools however I will resist the urge to armchair quarterback DCSD’s leadership and let them do their job.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

In talking with many of my constituents the cluster of schools that serve Chamblee are providing an excellent education for our children however there is always room to improve.

What are your ideas for improving affordable housing in the Chamblee area?

Chamblee can look for more ways to incentivize developers to include a percentage of affordable units in their buildings, smaller lot sizes in single family neighborhoods and accessory dwelling units (ADU’s) are another tool we have been and can continue to use. We have also worked with Mercy Care to bring in subsidized apartment units for seniors and continue to work with Mercy Care to build an affordable housing development complete with a daycare component. Chamblee is also home to the Rosalyn apartments which provides housing and care for veterans who need some help to get back on their feet. Affordable housing is a world wide issue and Chamblee can’t solve it alone, we are working and will continue to work regionally to find solutions to this pressing problem.

Do you support the potential expansion of Chamblee’s city limits?

I support expansion of Chamblee’s city limits as long as the new revenues that go along with annexation support providing the same great level of service our current citizens expect and enjoy.

What are your thoughts on the expansion of Chamblee’s Rail Trail?

I am definitely in favor of expanding the existing network to increase the connectivity we are already experiencing with our current trail system. Trails are linear parks that allow us to preserve our natural resources while providing a healthy alternative to cars.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Of course, I will continue to uphold the promise I made to our citizens when I was sworn in to conduct myself in a fair, ethical, and transparent manner.

Michael Braun

What is your occupation?

Software Sales

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Gainsborough

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I have two young boys and one on the way. I’m planning on raising them all in Chamblee.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Smart Connectivity – Rail Trail management, AI enabled smart cities initiatives, traffic safety for pedestrians and motorists.

Mature Partnerships – Full utilization of grants, smart handling of existing debt, maintain momentum in the downtown area.

Engaged Communities – Increase voting participation, implement councilmember office hours, increase attendance at city council meetings.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I’m not running because I want to solve a specific problem or implement a specific agenda. I’m running because I believe in the power of representative government. My strength as a candidate comes from the willingness of the citizens to work to make their city better.

Serving in an elected office is equal parts leadership and representation. I will focus on the things my constituents want to get accomplished, and I will empower them to give that feedback and communicate with their neighbors in the city. This is why increasing the vote count and attendance at city council meetings is so important.

What is Chamblee’s greatest strength?

Longevity. We have experience in handling changes that happen over time. The conditions that drew people to Chamblee over 100 years ago still exist today, namely our position relative to Atlanta and an interstate commerce network.

We have communities that have seen generations of neighbors pass through. This gives Chamblee an advantage in stable growth where other cities may struggle. As someone who has been accepted by the Chamblee community after moving in, I’ve seen firsthand how Chamblee’s strength comes from its longevity.

What is Chamblee’s toughest challenge?

Like any organization with over 100 years of tenure, Chamblee will need to reckon with the increasing pace of technology. Cybersecurity is chief among concerns about fast moving technology, but there is also the concept of quickly changing prices that impact investment decisions. If you research smart metering on watershed management infrastructure and decide it’s too expensive, you need to check back on the prices every year instead of every decade.

We have the operational framework to deal with these challenges in place, we just need the right experience in city hall to meet these challenges.

Were you in favor of the increase in the council’s salary? Why or why not?

I am in favor of an increase. An increased salary will interest more citizens in running for City Council and increase the amount of scrutiny placed on the city council positions.

These benefits are worth the $78,000 impact to the budget. I would note, though, that it is important the council members make this increase worth the city’s investment by continuing to engage the citizens and bringing more attention to the city council.

What are your thoughts on DeKalb County School District’s decision to end the Dunwoody-Chamblee Elementary contract?

I’m disappointed in how the decisions were handled. New Schools help provide better services per student, so it would be nice to have another elementary school. Furthermore, the communities involved, especially Dunwoody, made a concerted effort to find a workable solution for building this school. Cancelling the contract after money has been spent and time has passed hurts the School District’s relationship with the communities.

I believe the construction difficulties cited in cancelling the contract should have been foreseen and incorporated into the original decision. This would have made the original conversation more meaningful and given the project a greater chance of success.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

Public education is an important aspect of improving any society. One of the greatest improvements of the past century is raising the per capita literacy rate across the US and the world. Public education is critical to maintaining that.

DeKalb County Schools face a difficult challenge in maintaining a support system that serves both North and South DeKalb. In the past they have had trouble spending the money that they have access to on school improvements and student services. I think they need to focus on improving the efficiency of the operations they currently provide, which will reduce waste when they spend money to scale those services.

What are your ideas for improving affordable housing in the Chamblee area?

I grew up in apartments. I’m a big fan of apartments. One of the things I hear a lot regarding Multi-Family Residential is that people who live there don’t vote. They are too temporary. I want to change this narrative.

Our current efforts to address affordable housing are things like responsible zoning, tax abatements, and code exemptions. The thing is if our citizens don’t want to increase the number of MDUs and apartment buildings then we shouldn’t force it on them. To improve this, we need someone who can cross the aisle, who believes in the community possible in apartment buildings, and who can build coalitions to provide affordable housing while protecting property value.

Do you support the potential expansion of Chamblee’s city limits?

Annexations are a bad thing when the increase in the tax revenue cannot pay to scale the services being provided to the annexed area. This can happen if the area does not generate enough revenue, or if the city services are not managed well enough to scale effectively.

I need more information before I would proceed with a vote. At first glance it appears the area would generate enough revenue and Chamblee’s current services are well managed enough to scale effectively. If asked to vote RIGHT NOW, I would vote no… I wouldn’t want to make a decision that big without hearing from several Chamblee citizens first.

What are your thoughts on the expansion of Chamblee’s Rail Trail?

After playing offensive line for Georgia Tech, I ran a marathon as a way to lose weight. Most of my training took place on the Atlanta Beltline. Seeing what the beltline has done for the impacted areas in Atlanta has made me want to copy that success in every way I can.

I think the Chamblee Rail Trail is going to improve the lives of our citizens and drive more businesses here. The segments of the rail trail we already have are beautiful and useful. I am committed to using city resources to ensure the Rail Trail is a safe vibrant benefit to living in Chamblee.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Absolutely.

A main tenant of my platform is Engaged Communities. I will provide guidance on how to utilize things like open records requests and meeting minute storage. I will hold office hours that allow citizens to ask questions and direct my work as a councilmember. Finally, I will err on the side of caution when recusing myself from votes or conversations involving family, friends and business acquaintances.

City Council Member District 3

Paul Stovall (Incumbent)

What is your occupation?

Engineering Manager

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Dresden Heights

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

A third generation area resident, I grew up coming to Chamblee since the 1980s. My first experience serving the community was on the board of the Dresden East Civic Association (DECA) that gave a voice to local neighborhoods with Dekalb county government.

Prior to running last year for the vacant seat, I attended City Council Work Sessions regularly and completed Chamblee 101 to learn more about the city. I am a lifetime member of Keep Chamblee Beautiful (KCB). I also served on the Chamblee Design Review Board (DRB).

I am a Georgia Tech Electrical Engineering graduate and a Licensed Professional Engineer working at Georgia System Operations Corporation (GSOC), a not-for-profit electric utility system operator that serves Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Completion of our sidewalks is high on the list so people can move more freely through the city on foot or by bike. Also, we have a lot of work to do fixing our stormwater system that we took over from the County. Our PW staff is up to the challenge, so my job will be helping to get the funding and communicating with the residents. We are finalizing our search for a new Police Chief, so my safety improvement goals are nearly complete.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am ready to lead now. I spent the past year learning how to run a city from the Georgia Municipal Association’s required and courses (and many optional ones). I’ve also built relationships with many of the external partners that make a city successful. I served out the last year of the term for District 3 when Karen Lupton stepped up to represent our area at the State House. Now, I ask for the opportunity to serve a full term to keep Chamblee on the right track.

What is Chamblee’s greatest strength?

Chamblee stands on a strong foundation of good planning and sound financial decisions made by my predecessors. Chamblee’s success is a product of the execution of master plans created ten or so years ago. Now, it is time to plan for the next 10+ years.

What is Chamblee’s toughest challenge?

Balancing the growth and prosperity of the city with the needs of the residents. Prosperity means higher property values which makes affordable housing more difficult to maintain. If the workforce cannot afford to live in or near the city, they will be forced to live (and work) elsewhere. We must keep Chamblee from becoming a victim of its own success.

Were you in favor of the increase in the council’s salary? Why or why not?

I voted to raise the salary of City Council for a few reasons. It has been many years since a raise was done, and we had just completed an effort to raise the salaries of staff prior to the motion. With the amount of time an active member of Council spends in meetings, reading reports/plans, and responding to concerns of the public, I felt that the raise was justified. I want the salary to attract challengers to the seat, but not be so high that a person can make a living on Council. Also, a raise only takes effect after the election following the raise (to give citizens the chance to cast judgement on that decision before it kicks in). If the raise is the reason that I lose my seat, then I hope the next person enjoys the extra salary.

What are your thoughts on DeKalb County School District’s decision to end the Dunwoody-Chamblee Elementary contract?

I do not know enough about this to comment.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

Since my wife and I do not have any kids, I cannot say. I do know that schools are only successful if the County, teachers, and parents all work hard to make them great.

What are your ideas for improving affordable housing in the Chamblee area?

Chamblee has been working on this issue before I got on council and I will push for its continuance. We have Mercy Park and a couple of other options already in place with more on the way.

This is a complicated issue that as a city we can help to solve (in part) on our own, but it will take cooperation with the county and state to make the most impact.

Affordable housing is also one of the targeted outcomes for tax abatements to get developers to include AH in their plans for larger developments.

Do you support the potential expansion of Chamblee’s city limits?

I support anything that brings benefit to the citizens of Chamblee. Before the city expands, I will want to know what are the benefits and challenges from any proposed plan. Then, I want to hear from the public (both in the new area and in the existing city limits) before making a decision.

What are your thoughts on the expansion of Chamblee’s Rail Trail?

I am in favor of expanding our Rail Trail. Expansion must also remain safe and clean for the people to use. We can accomplish this through staff, police, and citizen cooperation.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes. I got into this because Chamblee was already conducting themselves this way, and I wanted to keep that going. If the people lose trust in their representatives, then we fail.

Ben Quackenbush

What is your occupation?

Intermodal Supply Chain Network Designer

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Hilltop (District #3)

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

Hello, Chamblee residents!​

I’m Ben Quackenbush, and I’m excited to share my candidacy for Chamblee City Council. Since 2018, my wife, two dogs, and I have had the privilege of calling the 3rd District of Chamblee home. I’m now eager to take the next step in serving our incredible community through the City Council.​

​As an Eagle Scout since 2006, I’ve learned the value of leadership, community service, and leaving a positive impact on our surroundings. I am a member of Keep Chamblee Beautiful and recently completed Chamblee 101. This 11-week education program further enriched my understanding of our city’s operations and the diverse needs of our residents. This foundation will guide me in making thoughtful choices that reflect the best interests of Chamblee and its people.

​In my free time, you’ll find me exploring Chamblee’s charming neighborhoods on my bike, engaging in lively pickleball matches at Arrow Creek and Keswick Park, and fostering community engagement as the manager of a cornhole league in Chamblee. I also can be found frequenting restaurants and businesses in Chamblee’s downtown.​

Born with the unique last name of Quackenbush, it’s become as normal to me as Smith is to most. My journey has led me to embrace this individuality. What I appreciate most about Chamblee is the cultural diversity and strong-knit community, which perfectly balances small-town warmth with metropolitan amenities.

As a City Council District #3 candidate, I aim to bring my passion for sustainability, community engagement, and strategic planning to the forefront. I envision a future where Chamblee thrives as an environmentally conscious city within the larger metro area. With your support, we can work together towards a brighter future. I humbly ask for your vote in the upcoming November 7 election.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

HARMONIZED TRANSIT

Improvements that support all modes of transportation removing dependency on cars

SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Continuing to expand our green spaces and invest in carbon reducing projects.

COMMUNITY SERVICES

Continuing to support and up-lift at risk residents of Chamblee.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I do not think I am better candidate than my opponent. I do believe we have similar views on what city can improve upon. I believe that my Priorities are aligned with not only District #3 but those of City of Chamblee, which is why I am running for city council.

What is Chamblee’s greatest strength?

Chamblee’s greatest strength lies in its vibrant diversity and its enthusiastic celebration of various cultures. Nowhere else in the Atlanta metro area can you find such a thriving food tourism scene, and this has become a longstanding hallmark of the city, particularly along Buford Highway. The continuous growth of this culinary landscape, driven by local entrepreneurs, underscores Chamblee’s unique ability to foster cultural exchange and culinary exploration.

What is Chamblee’s toughest challenge?

Managing the growth of Chamblee with long term plans which can be sustainable in year one though year thirty. Right now the effective use of Tax Abatements have helped city root the downtown development district. Expanding that development district East to Buford Highway and possibly an upcoming annexation further East and over I85 is going to be a real challenge.

Were you in favor of the increase in the council’s salary? Why or why not?

Yes, I supported the increase in the city council’s salary. Presently, the city council role is officially part-time, but in practice, it often demands a full-time commitment. Increasing the salary for this role makes it more attractive to a broader range of potential candidates. This adjustment seeks to rectify the issue of opportunity cost, as many local residents have voiced concerns about the substantial workload relative to the compensation offered. By increasing the salary, we aim to create a more equitable balance between the responsibilities and the financial compensation associated with the position.

What are your thoughts on DeKalb County School District’s decision to end the Dunwoody-Chamblee Elementary contract?

From reading the article on Decaturish, it looks like both students fell below the planned number of the year post pandemic as well as construction being delayed. Cutting the funding after $5MM to prevent a longer term loss of Tax Payer Dollars seems to be the right move to me.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

While I haven’t had personal interactions with DCS (DeKalb County School District) since moving to the county, I have a strong connection to public education. I am a graduate of a public school myself, and I come from a family where my mother served as an upper-level science teacher in various school districts for over 30 years. Based on the high-quality education I have personally experienced and witnessed through my mother’s teaching career, I would expect DCS to uphold similar standards of excellence in education.

What are your ideas for improving affordable housing in the Chamblee area?

Having read the report which was conducted for the city back in 2021, I am in agreeance with studies IZ recommendations for new dwellings as pivotal 1st step to affordable housing solution.

Concomitantly, Financial and Coordinated Solutions are intricately linked, heavily reliant on robust transportation systems—a priority underscored on BackQuackChamblee.com. Seamless access to buses, dedicated pathways, and light rail networks is indispensable, as they not only facilitate transportation but also ease coordination with non-profit organizations geared towards resolving housing challenges.

This seamlessly leads into the subsequent inquiry, highlighting the pivotal interplay between accessible transportation and housing solutions.

Do you support the potential expansion of Chamblee’s city limits?

Yes, I would support the annexation of the Embry Hills community if it aligns with the wishes of its residents and businesses. Conversely, if the annexation proposal were not to pass, I would also stand behind the residents in their decision. As a resident of a neighborhood that recently experienced annexation by Chamblee, I understand the importance of community input and respecting the choices made by those directly affected.

What are your thoughts on the expansion of Chamblee’s Rail Trail?

As an avid cyclist, I wholeheartedly support the idea of connecting our city’s communities to businesses without the necessity of cars and parking. I am particularly excited about the city’s master trail plan, and I eagerly anticipate supporting it both as a user and a resident. Furthermore, with the community’s support at the ballot, I aspire to contribute to this initiative as a potential new member of the City Council in District #3.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes, I’m pleased that our new website is now live and fully operational, providing a valuable resource for our residents to access information about the city and stay informed about current and upcoming City Council meetings. However, I believe we can enhance transparency further by implementing a few additional features.

To better serve our residents, I suggest the inclusion of the following elements:

Office Hours: Extending office hours or offering virtual office hours can make it easier for residents to engage with city officials and seek assistance when needed.

Regular Blog Posts: Consistent blog posts on the website can provide insights into city initiatives, updates on ongoing projects, and a platform for discussing important topics.

Continued News Updates: Keeping residents informed through frequent news updates will help them stay current with city developments, events, and news.

Dedicated Section for Decaturish.com: Creating a dedicated section for Decaturish.com, a respected news source, can further enhance transparency by providing a direct link to local news and discussions, fostering an open and informed community.

By implementing these suggestions, we can improve transparency and communication with our residents, ensuring they have easy access to the information and resources they need to stay engaged and informed about our city’s affairs.

City Council Member District 4

Elmer Veith (Incumbent)

What is your occupation?

Sales & marketing for a company that manufactures staging and rigging equipment for the entertainment industry.

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Clairmont Terrace – Chamblee

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I have lived in the area for almost 20 years. I was one of the residents who led the 2013 annexation of the Dresden East / Clairmont Road areas into Chamblee.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My priorities remain the same as when I was elected two years ago. I want to continue working to improve connectivity throughout the city with options other than cars. I will continue to work on ways to increase the variety of housing options in the city, with the goal of improving affordability.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

This cycle I am running uncontested.

What is Chamblee’s greatest strength?

The single biggest factor that will continue to fuel interest and growth in the city is its location. Being just inside I-285, with three exits on I-85 coming into our city, plus MARTA and PDK airport gives Chamblee a huge advantage when it comes to connectivity to the greater Atlanta area.

What is Chamblee’s toughest challenge?

There are a few, but the one that I think is the hardest to address is tied to our schools. I feel there is a huge challenge for Chamblee to attract young couples and families that are just starting, and getting them to stay in the area throughout the years their children are in school. There is a cycle of residency in much of our city – a young couple moves in; they eventually start a family; as the children approach school age the families move out of the area (often for Gwinnett or Cobb counties) to get better schools in their neighborhoods. Some of Chamblee has very well-regarded schools, and I believe the teachers and staff at every school that Chamblee kids attend are working their hardest to reach and teach those kids, but in many cases it is an uphill battle for them.

Were you in favor of the increase in the council’s salary? Why or why not?

I voted against the salary increase. I can see the logic in a raise that was tied to inflation, but I felt the raise was outsized for the job. I consider it an honor to be able to serve the city. I don’t think of it as a job, though it does consume a considerable amount of time. As several previous members of council (and a few current) told me when I was first deciding to run in 2021, the job takes the amount of time you want it to take. We have two meetings a month that are mandatory. I fully believe that the time requirement is going to be greater than that if one wants to serve the city, and I knew that going in. I also realize that, due to the nature of our city charter, the council and mayor have effectively zero input in the day to day operation of the city. Even when I factor in all the time I do spend on council-related matters, the per hour pay rate was, I felt, still acceptable.

What are your thoughts on DeKalb County School District’s decision to end the Dunwoody-Chamblee Elementary contract?

I feel there are several factors that played into that decision, and I don’t disagree with most of them. It is ridiculous for the District to have been experiencing a burn of $100K/Month while no appreciable work was happening. I think the school is needed, and feel that the real need is for many more schools throughout the area. While the DKSD cites declining enrollment in many of these schools, I believe that decline is tied much more to the perceived quality of the schools we have, and the unwillingness many parents have to send their children to schools with those scores. It becomes a chicken & egg situation: If the schools are showing poor performance then fewer families who can make a choice will elect to use those schools, and won’t move into the area. Those schools become the option of last choice, a decision tied genrally to the economic needs of the family more than proactive decisions about the education they can provide for their children.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

I feel that the individual schools are working to take care of their students as well as they can. Unfortunately the deck is stacked against many of these schools. I feel the administration level of the district continues to get lost in its own machinations and bureaucracy with too much politics happening within the school board. There is a sense that all sides are lacking a focus to work together to best serve the students no matter what it takes or what it means to anyone’s personal area of influence.

What are your ideas for improving affordable housing in the Chamblee area?

The answer that makes sense to me is the one that often sets people off. We need more housing of all types throughout the city. It is a supply and demand problem. Solving that is going to come with decisions that will upset a lot of current residents as it will mean a change to the character of many areas within the city. Lot sizes for single family homes need to be decreased. Maximum square footage needs to be reduced. Tools have to be introduced that allow builders to construct new buildings and still make some money. Property owners who are looking to sell have to accept that the dirt cost needs to be lower, and their profit has to become smaller. We need more types of housing and we need it in places that better use transit options other than cars.

Do you support the potential expansion of Chamblee’s city limits?

Having helped lead my area into Chamblee a decade ago, I see the value to residents of having a municipal level of governance that is closer to the ground and more responsive to the residents. Some services are just better done in smaller government – planning and zoning, code enforcement , sanitation, parks & rec, and most importantly public safety. Note that I do not say policing as I feel there is much more to public safety than just our police department. I think there is a balance point between “just right” and “too big” and I believe Chamblee has the ability to increase its city size without sacrificing any of the quality of service it provides to those residents.

I also don’t see increased municipalization that happens at a cost to the county. I believe that the county can improve upon the services it provides if it steps away from these very-local level services. I believe the county will remain an important part of the community without having to be responsible for those local services. Let the county focus on the bigger level services: water and sewer, courts and jails, acting in a role to help the municipalities with things like coordination with DCA.

What are your thoughts on the expansion of Chamblee’s Rail Trail?

I love the rail trail. I am an unabashed fan of path and trail systems. The one item I am most proud of from my first term in office was making the motion to adopt the trails master plan into the city’s overall master plan. I understand some of the concerns residents have about the trails, but I believe most of the criticism comes from a lack of knowledge or just fear of change. One of the proposed new trail segments would require the city to obtain a strip at the back of my property. I keep asking if they will let me drive any of the equipment to get it built. I want it today. I believe that a city-wide trails system will completely change the nature of our city for the better, and make us a model for the rest of the region. I want people from all over the country to come and study what Chamblee has done to improve non-road transit and to learn from how we have improved the lives of our residents.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Of course! I will continue to function as I have for the last two years. All of my contact information is available to everyone. I encourage any resident who has questions or concerns to call me and ask me. I will give as direct an answer as I can. If I don’t have the answer then I will tell them that and I will work to find out the information they need.

