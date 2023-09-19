Candidate Q&A – Clarkston City Council

Share

Clarkston, GA — Municipal elections are Nov. 7 and there are numerous candidates running for Clarkston City Council.

Clarkston City Council offices are all elected at-large, meaning everyone in the city votes in every race. There are three seats on the ballot this year, and all three incumbents are running for reelection. The three candidates who earn the most votes will win the election. If you are unsure who is on your ballot, you may find a sample ballot by clicking here to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

Decaturish gave each candidate running in the Nov. 7 elections a Q&A.

Here are the responses from candidates running for Clarkston City Council. The answers have not been edited.

Dean Moore

What is your occupation?

Building Management for the Museum School of Avondale Estates and Commercial Construction Superintendent most recently for Couch Construction Services.

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Clarkston

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I’ve been married to Susan, my wife, for 23 years. We have 2 dogs and foster dogs frequently for adoption. Residing with us is a pet cat and we have been feeding and caring for a feral cat for about 10 years or so. I have lived in Clarkston since 1997. I play music with friends about once a week. I’ve been involved in planning Clarkston’s future for about 16 years. I was on the Zoning & Review Board for 3 years, now the Planning & Zoning Committee. I was on the city council from 2010 to 2018. During that time, I was on the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Board of Directors for two years. Since 2018, I have continued participation on committees as well as the Clarkston Historic Preservation Commission.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

I would like to help apartment owners develop better management teams to maintain better living standards for the tenants. We have several apartment complexes that are maintaining their properties and several that are not. I would like Clarkston to consider forming a housing authority to include resources for tenants and landlords to form better relationships. Preserving Clarkston’s bucolic atmosphere is a priority. There has been a movement to deregulate our zoning codes. Essentially this will result in developers designing our city without any input from residents. I’m in favor of keeping Clarkston’s Neighborhoods. Hiring a new city manager is also a priority. I organized the committee of professional community members that helped the council in selecting our first city manager in 2011. He served for 7 years or so and responsibly lead us through a renaissance of pedestrian safety improvements, streetscapes projects, park renovations, facility expansions, accountability, and credibility. We are always standing at the gateway to the future, and we are in need of leadership to ensure the council set goals and accomplish them.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am a problem solver. I enjoy working with others to make improvements in our community. I’ve been a team leader in numerous commercial construction projects professionally. These include new buildings for churches, townhomes, medical renovations, new operating rooms, restaurants, zoo building renovations, Shakespeare Tavern expansion, and a Starbucks. Working with and directing the many trades and teams of workers for the completion of these numerous projects is a great source of pride and accomplishment for all of my teammates. My work with the city continues to give a great sense of community. As a council member, local projects have been created based on my observations of problems and formulating solutions. Knowing how to present a solution in a way that promotes support and commitment is one of my assets. Three examples are the sidewalk from Montreal to Ponce de Leon, the bike lanes and center turn lane on N. Indian Creek, and the pedestrian crossing light and handicap access crosswalk at Avalon Apartments on Montreal. Anyone could have seen the need and develop a solution, but persistence and encouragement made the difference. Two were conceived in 2011 and implemented in 2014. The crosswalk on Montreal for Ms. Betty Amin was conceived in 2018, after my last term, and was completed in 2019 shortly before her passing.

What is Clarkston’s greatest strength?

The people.

What is Clarkston’s toughest challenge?

Getting people involved in the community is one of our toughest challenges. In small government, good ideas can be more easily implemented. Bad decisions have a greater impact. There is a balance that can be struck. It takes many participants to develop our best future. No matter what the challenges are, it is necessary to have community members involved.

What is your opinion of Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks?

Mayor Burks has been responsive to the needs of the community.

Do you favor Clarkston’s current form of government, or do you think the city’s charter should be changed? If so, what changes would you make?

I was involved in changing our charter and petitioning the General Assembly to allow us to change our form of government in 2010. We were a strong mayor-council form of government. We changed to a council-city manager form of government, hiring our first city manager in May 2011. I was on the Charter Review Committee to review and update the charter while on council and after my last term expired. It is important to review the charter from time to time and make improvements when needed. I favor our current form of government.

What is your opinion of how the council handled the controversy surrounding its previous city manager, Shawanna Qawiy?

I think it was mishandled. Better oversight and involved engagement on how the city is managed is critical to being a successful city. The council members didn’t seem to prioritize their role as community leaders, fumbled the process that resulted in bad publicity, then hired an interim city manager that is coming out of a bad situation resulting in more bad publicity. I do not know all the intimate details, but it was not managed well. Future expansion through annexation is one of our goals. Poor management and bad publicity have pushed annexation way over the horizon.

If you are elected, you will be responsible for hiring Clarkston’s next city manager. What qualities are you looking for in a city manager?

Professional management skills. Experience in public administration. An ability to set goals, make plans, and attain results.

What, in your opinion, is the role of the city manager and what is the role of a councilmember?

From the GMA handbook, the role of an elected official is to establish policy, enact legislation, and provide oversight, as well as being responsive to the community. The role of the city manager is to serve the elected body and the community, administering local government operations and management of the day-to-day operations. Responsibilities include preparing a budget for consideration; recruiting, hiring, and supervising government staff; function as the council’s chief advisor; develops capital plans; and carries out the policies as set by the council. https://www.gacities.com/Resources/GMA-Handbooks-Publications/Handbook-for-Georgia-Mayors-and-Councilmembers.aspx

What is your vision for what Clarkston could be in 10 years?

A bucolic oasis of walkable neighborhoods with a central business district serving the community. A ring of interconnected parks and alternative walking paths to access various parts of the city. We continue to expand our parkland and green spaces. Parks benefit everybody. We have renovated our two major parks as well as acquired 40 Oaks Nature Preserve from DeKalb County recently. Expanding Friendship Forest to include a “Greenway” path along the South Fork of Peachtree Creek is currently in the planning stages. I conceived of a path from Brockett Road to Montreal along the South Fork in 2013 and was able to get it in our planning documents in 2014, which is now considered a major asset in our park system. It was a small idea that others have expanded on to be a larger more extensive path.

What are your ideas for increasing recruitment and retention of police officers?

Salary and benefits are a good starting point. I would ask the city manager and chief of police to make it one of their goals to instill a sense of pride and a feeling of community in each of the members of the department.

Do you think Clarkston should expand its boundaries via annexation and, if so, what areas should be annexed?

In 2009, Howard Tygrett ran for mayor, making annexation a key goal to increase our tax base. In 2012 and 2013, we developed target areas for annexation and prioritized 5 areas. In 2015 we annexed 3 areas. The remaining areas need to be reevaluated, and I encourage the council to follow the procedures we developed to include a feasibility study. As I mentioned earlier, we have apartment properties that are not well managed and, to be polite, lack curb appeal. Annexation would include many more ill managed properties. It is imperative that we develop the ability to enforce codes and require better property management practices within the multifamily housing units currently in our inventory, before we try to market an annexation plan. The future annexation plans would require an expansion of our staff. I see a current need for staffing in a Housing Authority and a Parks and Recreation Department. If we practice smart land use and development, preserve our neighborhoods, improve property management in general, staff a good responsive governing body, and show that we are serious about creating community, we can increase our overall attraction for joining our team.

What are your ideas to bring more visitors to Clarkston?

Creating a sense of destination. Celebrations. Music. Our recent streetscapes strategy was to make our gateways attractive. We spruced up our downtown and included areas to set up booths on Ponce de Leon to provide an outdoor space for celebrations. We want our businesses to participate and prosper from our celebrations.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Clarkston and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Housing affordability is a complicated universal problem. I’m open to suggestions and good ideas and affordability requires extensive study. Property and housing are profit driven. Money has to be injected into the equation to ensure affordability by the least among us and fair profit for the owner of the property. Where will that money come from and how much will it take? Is it the right thing to do and does it solve a problem or create an ongoing problem of affordability. Conditional funding for development, requiring a commitment to maintain a reduced rental fee based on the average median income index is one of the recent good ideas I’ve heard. Avalon Apartments is now a mixed income rental development that was renovated in 2010 with community development block grant funds and stimulus money. It continues to be a well-managed property, is a success story and can be a model for future projects.

Clarkston is a diverse community. If elected, what will you do to connect with and serve all the people who live in Clarkston?

Making improvements in the city for all residents equally has been my priority. Pedestrian safety and bicycle safety has greatly improved due to infrastructure upgrades we implemented these past 10 years. Our diverse population includes many that came here with no car or transportation. These basic amenities continue to be improved based on recommendations made in our 2012 report, the Clarkston Active Living Initiative. A sense of safety builds communities. Many members of our community come from societies where landlords can penalize or evict you if you have a complaint about housing conditions. Building better relations between tenants and landlords through a housing authority will connect a large portion of our population and encourage a sense of community and responsibility. That will improve Clarkston’s curb appeal and a better quality of life for all residents.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

The schools are in dire need of improvement.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Absolutely!! I have promoted ethics and transparency in the past and spoken out against unethical behavior by fellow elected officials and government representatives. I will do so in the future.

Awet Eyasu (Incumbent)

What is your occupation?

Service Ambassador

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Clarkston

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

Father/Husband/ New American

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Continue Infrastructure improvements, Master Plan for a New Park, Build a new Police Station and Downtown revitalization

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

My experience of 8 years in the council and my unique perspective of being a New American

What is Clarkston’s greatest strength?

Our Diversity

What is Clarkston’s toughest challenge?

Lack of easily accessible economic opportunities

What is your opinion of Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks?

I have a good working relationship with the Mayor.

Do you favor Clarkston’s current form of government, or do you think the city’s charter should be changed? If so, what changes would you make?

I am fine with the current form of government

What is your opinion of how the council handled the controversy surrounding its previous city manager, Shawanna Qawiy?

No comment

If you are elected, you will be responsible for hiring Clarkston’s next city manager. What qualities are you looking for in a city manager?

Ability to set budget and ability to execute policies set by council.

What, in your opinion, is the role of the city manager and what is the role of a councilmember?

Role of City Manager is set in the Charter to oversee day to day City affairs and set the budget. The role of the Council is to set policies.

What is your vision for what Clarkston could be in 10 years?

A vibrant, prosperous and happy community.

What are your ideas for increasing recruitment and retention of police officers?

Attractive benefits including financial incentives. Possibly offer college tuition reimbursement.

Do you think Clarkston should expand its boundaries via annexation and, if so, what areas should be annexed?

Memorial Drive corridor.

What are your ideas to bring more visitors to Clarkston?

Having businesses such as restaurants from diverse cultures.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Clarkston and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Yes, affordability is a concern. We need to continue attracting more workforce housing projects.

Clarkston is a diverse community. If elected, what will you do to connect with and serve all the people who live in Clarkston?

My background as a new American and my ability to speak four languages would help me easily connect with various communities.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

Dekalb County schools are aging and many of the buildings need to be renovated.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Absolutely!

Debra Johnson (Incumbent)

What is your occupation?

Hospital Medical Inpatient Coder

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Legacy Village AKA Clemsil overay District

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I was raised in Milstead, Georgia, a small community in Conyers, Georgia. My personal journey includes becoming a parent at a young age, raising twin boys who have now given me the joy of being a grandparent to five wonderful grandchildren. My commitment to their future and the future of our community has motivated me to enter politics. I am celebrating 30 years of marriage this November 2023, which has further instilled in me the values of dedication, perseverance, and community building. I am driven by the vision of creating a thriving and prosperous future for Clarkston, where our grandchildren and future generations can grow and flourish. Through my experience and dedication, I aim to contribute to the betterment of our community and ensure that it remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My top priorities are: Transparency: I believe in open government, and I’ve held community meetings where all residents can voice their opinions and concerns. Public Safety: I’ve worked with Council and city government to increase police officer pay, to ensuring our police department remains strong and capable of keeping our community safe. Economic Development: I’ve helped create business programs to support existing business owners, by allowing them funds to make improvements to their business. To ensure affordable housing for working class individuals, I supported the development of the first multi-use development in town center.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

Because I have a proven track record of getting things done and solving complex issues, in a compassionate manner.

What is Clarkston’s greatest strength?

Clarkston’s greatest strength is its unique sense of community, characterized by the diversity of its residents. This unity transcends geographic origins, creating a cohesive environment where people from all backgrounds can thrive. As a political leader, my focus is on harnessing this strength to shape policies that reflect our inclusive and collaborative spirit, driving economic development.

What is Clarkston’s toughest challenge?

Clarkston’s toughest challenge is our rapid growth, my top priority is to address the pressing need for affordable housing across various economic classes. It’s essential that we develop inclusive policies to ensure that all residents have access to safe and affordable homes as our community continues to expand.

What is your opinion of Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks?

I have a great deal of respect for Mayor Beverly Burks because of her strong leadership and unwavering dedication to Clarkston. Her love for our community is evident in her tireless efforts to enhance the city’s well-being and ensure its prosperity. Her commitment to following policies and procedures diligently demonstrates her dedication to ethical governance, making her a valuable member of our city’s leadership.

Do you favor Clarkston’s current form of government, or do you think the city’s charter should be changed? If so, what changes would you make?

Yes, I favor the Cities current form of government, we have a week Mayor form of government, and the city manager makes the decisions about the day to day.

What is your opinion of how the council handled the controversy surrounding its previous city manager, Shawanna Qawiy?

Due to the nature of the situation and the fact that it was discussed in executive session. I’m not allowed to talk about it.

If you are elected, you will be responsible for hiring Clarkston’s next city manager. What qualities are you looking for in a city manager?

Teamwork, Strong Leadership, ability to gain trust, good listener, strong communicator.

What, in your opinion, is the role of the city manager and what is the role of a councilmember?

City Manager runs the day to day, and City council make the laws the city manager executes on.

What is your vision for what Clarkston could be in 10 years?

In the next decade, I envision Clarkston as a vibrant and inclusive community that thrives in various aspects. Our city will be a hub of economic opportunity, offering a diverse range of businesses, job opportunities, and affordable housing options for residents of all backgrounds. I see improved public safety, a well-connected and modernized infrastructure, and enhanced educational opportunities for our youth. Additionally, I envision a city that celebrates its rich cultural diversity and continues to be a welcoming place for people from all walks of life, fostering a strong sense of community and unity among its residents.

What are your ideas for increasing recruitment and retention of police officers?

Currently, we have been working with the police chief to further increase recruitment and retention of police officers, by expanding partnerships with colleges, high schools, and neighboring jurisdictions. Also, advertising available positions and explore competitive compensation packages to attract and retain top talent in law enforcement.

Do you think Clarkston should expand its boundaries via annexation and, if so, what areas should be annexed?

Yes, I believe Clarkston should consider expanding its boundaries through annexation strategically. We should focus on annexing areas that promote economic growth, facilitating the development of businesses and housing opportunities.

What are your ideas to bring more visitors to Clarkston?

To attract more visitors to Clarkston, I suggest modernizing the community through business improvements and leveraging SPLOST funds to enhance the city’s appearance. These efforts will make Clarkston more appealing to visitors and promote economic growth.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Clarkston and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Yes, housing affordability is a concern in Clarkston. To address this, we must develop inclusive policies that prioritize access to safe and affordable homes as our community continues to expand, including exploring opportunities for the city to obtain land and expand its borders. Additionally, we should attract developers willing to create affordable housing options.

Clarkston is a diverse community. If elected, what will you do to connect with and serve all the people who live in Clarkston?

I will continue fostering programs that provide equal opportunities for all residents, irrespective of their backgrounds. Continue ensuring that information is accessible in multiple languages through all city media outlets to better connect with and serve our diverse community in Clarkston.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

I appreciate our school system, but there’s always room for improvement. With a new superintendent in place, I’m optimistic about the opportunities for positive change and enhancing the quality of education in our community. Together, we can work towards making our schools system even better.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes, I will continue conducting myself in an ethical and transparent manner if elected. I will continue involving the community in decision-making processes, respecting their views and input, to promote openness and accountability in government.

Laura Hopkins (Incumbent)

What is your occupation?

Program Coordinator for Clinical Education.

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Clarkston – South of the tracks, east of City Hall.

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

My only reason for running is to promote the well-being of the people of Clarkston. I have a full-time job outside the city and am caregiver for my 87-year-old mother. I have nothing to gain by being a councilmember but the opportunity to serve the people here and make life better for everyone. I love this town and want to take care of it and help its people.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Creating and preserving opportunities for home ownership , preserving greenspace and public spaces, and promoting inclusion.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I have varied life experience. I have been an employer of 100+ employees at a time and have been an employee. I have held job titles that include Accountant, Vegan Chef, Business Process Specialist, Executive Placement Consultant (AKA headhunter), and waitress. I have lived in a country where I did not speak the language and struggled with immigration issues overseas. I am a Canadian citizen as well as a U.S. citizen and am familiar with life in a country with a safety net. Empathy comes with being open to all types of people and experiences. I am somewhat obsessed with old school Total Quality Management and continuous improvement. Anything that can be done, can be done better with a better system. I am familiar with the need to document our systems, evaluate those systems, then improve on those systems. This mindset is important as a city council member. I understand that every problem can be traced to management, and a city council member is a manager. As a workforce manager, I would consider that I (or a prior manager) determined the need for a job, defined what the job was, wrote a description, defined the markers for success in that job, advertised for that job, interviewed, checked references, selected the person, trained them, verified their understanding of the training, ensured they had the tools necessary to do the job, and verified their ability to do the job, and if that person failed, it is because I failed in one of those tasks. The city council is ultimately responsible – even if we don’t have direct contact with the specific process. We hire the person who does and communicate, well or badly, our expectation for that role. We will fail many times, but we will get better at it, and we will have many successes as well. It comes down to taking ownership and being willing to be accountable for the role.

What is Clarkston’s greatest strength?

A sense of community and identity as the people of Clarkston. I have found the people of Clarkston to be very earnest, hardworking, and strongly committed to Clarkston. As long as we have that, we can overcome most adversity.

What is Clarkston’s toughest challenge?

Having a low average household income but high needs. We don’t have the city income to afford all the things that Clarkston residents deserve. We need more programs for kids and young adults that promote education and well-being and to reduce petty crime. We need better benefits for our city employees. However, we also have among the lowest average household incomes in the country. This makes sense as we are a welcoming city for New Americans, often coming from areas where they have had to give up a everything. Finding the most efficient use of our resources to have the greatest impact is what I find most challenging. This affects everything from public safety to parks to road repairs.

What is your opinion of Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks?

A vast improvement over our prior mayor.

Do you favor Clarkston’s current form of government, or do you think the city’s charter should be changed? If so, what changes would you make?

I would love to see rank-choice voting brought in for city council. Since we don’t have post seats, the three candidates with the most votes get in. However, most voters don’t know much, if anything, about their third choice. A bad guess is worse than leaving that option blank. Bringing in rank-choice voting would require a change in charter but can be done. Then a 3rd choice vote would not jeopardize a 1st choice vote. I still believe that the council-city manager system is best, but these are all living documents and can evolve as we learn.

What is your opinion of how the council handled the controversy surrounding its previous city manager, Shawanna Qawiy?

It was messy and it was unfortunate. Going forward, we can put some systems in place to protect everyone from this happening again. The Georgia Municipal Association was very set on the idea that no city council member should communicate with any city employee except through the city manager. I raised the question during our annual city council retreat at the GMA, asking if there shouldn’t be an exception for an objective third-party consultant to interview city employees in the course of an annual 360 evaluation of the city manager. They were against the idea. However, I think if this was a routine thing and results were anonymized and reported to city council, flags would have been raised that the council could have addressed without anyone being called out publicly. It would have protected the city and Ms. Qawiy as well. I think that if we are to take our jobs as employers of the city manager seriously, we need to monitor performance just as we would in any other employment situation. In the future, I think third party survey of the work environment as well as the city manager’s evaluation should be routine.

If you are elected, you will be responsible for hiring Clarkston’s next city manager. What qualities are you looking for in a city manager?

Experience, Leadership, Competence, Empathy in equal parts.

What, in your opinion, is the role of the city manager and what is the role of a councilmember?

The role of the council is to represent the interests of residents, business owners, and city staff. The primary duties include setting the rules by which the city runs (Code of Ordinances, land use plans), setting the budget that it must operate within, and selecting a city manager who will run the city within that budget and according to those rules. A good council member will have experience writing operating procedures, writing budgets, and being an employer. A good council member will be able to translate constituent’s interests into city code, city manager selection, and budgeting. The role of city manager is that of Chief Executive Officer. They manage all of the day-to-day operations of the city within the budget and rules set up by the council. A good city manager will have significant management experience, leadership skills, a history of operating with integrity and transparency, and an openness to residents, business owners, and the press.

What is your vision for what Clarkston could be in 10 years?

I anticipate that we will still be as we are now, a welcoming place for new Americans. As such, we are likely to still have a low household income. Being the “Ellis Island of the south” has one drawback when you realize that no one actually lived on Ellis Island. Newcomers become old timers and get educations and new jobs and move away. Then we get more newcomers. That is fine. I have long come to terms with the idea that Clarkston is not likely to develop a major “cafe culture.” But we adapt. When I first moved to Clarkston, nightlife consisted of someone posting on Nextdoor, “Ladies night Friday. Bonfire. My back yard. Bring wine and food if you are able.” That is how I met many of my neighbors. That is where I met our current mayor. I would like to assist if anyone wanted to buy a house here without moving away. There are a few ways that a council can help with that. I would like to build on what we have, helping each resident to thrive and hopefully stay while doing better each year. Community stability is important, especially for children. We have multiple pocket communities where generations have been raised side by side and I think it is essential to help preserve those communities while helping to build new communities. I would also like to see more employment opportunities in Clarkston. We have a solid work force but most of our people need to go elsewhere for work. Developing the sector that would provide jobs would be a priority.

What are your ideas for increasing recruitment and retention of police officers?

Retention is about making Clarkston a great place to work. A critical point was finding out what was driving officers away and fixing that at the source. We may have managed a solid part of that already. On the night the council agreed to increasing the budget for the police and accept the resignation of the city manager, the chief reported that two officers who were leaving decided to stay, two who had left wanted to come back, and she had two more certified officers apply. Our police force has a full capacity of only 22 officers, and we are well on our way to being there now. To ensure Clarkston remains a great place to work requires more than higher salaries, though. It requires good leadership. The poor pay was an issue for a couple of years but was not addressed. We now know that the chief had asked for raises for her officers at least three times over multiple years, but they were denied. About a month prior to the council increasing the departmental budget to allow for starting salaries of 60K for certified officers, there was a 12% increase announced at a press conference by the mayor, which would allow for a 55K starting salary. This was never voted on by the council, but was agreed upon by the mayor, city manager, and the police chief. So how was this closed door meeting legal without a council vote in a weak-mayor system? Simple – that money was already in the budget. It was within the city manager’s purview to give that raise without council approval because it was already in the budget and this could have been done long before the staffing crises. The mayor and chief just convinced the city manager that it needed to be done. This is why the council had not stepped in on the issue previously. It is not the council’s role to allocate spending within the budget, just to set the budget for the department. Going forward the council needs to require objective third-party surveys of city staff on a regular basis to ensure fair workplace and properly evaluate city leadership.

Do you think Clarkston should expand its boundaries via annexation and, if so, what areas should be annexed?

If annexing an area could be mutually beneficial to the current residents of Clarkston and those of the areas to be annexed, I would be willing to do so. We have to be sure that we have something to offer above what Dekalb County is offering those residents and that we and they can afford the change. It is important not to look at annexation as just a means of getting more tax income because the return to those residents in services should be equivalent to their taxes. Growth for the sake of growth is the mindset of a cancer cell, but I support mindful growth.

What are your ideas to bring more visitors to Clarkston?

Aren’t most of us visitors in Clarkson?

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Clarkston and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Yes. Affordability is relative to wealth, and there are two kinds of wealth: net income wealth and net worth wealth. If a person has high income but their expenses are also very high, they may have net income wealth but not able to buy a home because they can’t put anything away for a down payment. Conversely, someone may have a modest income but modest expenses because they inherited a home and don’t have to pay rent. They have net worth wealth because they own property that gives them a safety net. Less than 10% of Clarkston’s residents own their homes. Most are paying up to 50% or more of their income in rent and will have nothing to show for it in the future. It is a long-term poverty generator. Investors are circling trying to buy any available homes – for cash and above asking price – only to rent it back to people who need housing. It is equity theft and creates long-term net-worth poverty. This is a complicated problem, but it is the investors that are driving up home prices. In the past, city governments have been instrumental in helping to set up land trusts that help people afford homes and keep those homes affordable beyond the first few years when otherwise they would return to a high market rate. I think this is an option that should be pursued in Clarkston and I would be happy to support it.

Clarkston is a diverse community. If elected, what will you do to connect with and serve all the people who live in Clarkston?

Equity and inclusion go beyond just languages. Yes, we need to expand on translation services, but we also need to ensure that we are reaching out to those who are mobility impaired, those that are not as technologically savvy and may not connect well online, those who communicate differently and all others in Clarkston. It is important to recognize and celebrate all the communities that comprise this little town.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

I only wish Clarkston had the money and real estate for its own school system. As we do not, I will refrain from talking about another municipality.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes.

Krista Durant

Decaturish has asked this candidate for a photo.

What is your occupation?

As the Founder of a thriving small business, I am proud to lead an enterprise rooted in the principles of holistic health. Our company is dedicated to providing top-tier, sustainably sourced sea moss products that enhance overall well-being and foster vitality. Beyond our products, we are driven to empower and educate individuals about the significance of holistic healing, aiming to inspire a greater sense of well-being and passion in every aspect of life.

What is the neighborhood you call home?

The neighborhood I call home is Siver Oak on Brockett Road.

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am not just a growing business owner, but also a dedicated mother of two sons, 3rd grader at Idlewood Elementary and a 6th grader at Tucker Middle School. With an eleven-year journey battling Crohn’s Disease, I have emerged as an advocate for COCCI (Color of Crohn’s and Chronic Illness) to help other patients and caregivers navigate the healthcare system and find access to resources like trial studies. To better serve our students and their families within the Dekalb School System, I completed a comprehensive 32-hour Parent Advocate training. Additionally, I am honored to have been re-elected as Idlewood Elementary’s PTA president for a second term. This achievement was underscored by a certificate of recognition, celebrating my exceptional efforts in achieving a remarkable 66% increase in memberships for the 2022-23 school year. Beyond this, I hold the esteemed positions of a respected notary public and an ordained minister.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

When entrusted with this responsibility, my commitment lies in three core priorities: economic empowerment, education excellence, and equity and inclusion. These pillars will form the foundation of my efforts to create a stronger, more inclusive community for all.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

In this election, it’s important to recognize that neither candidate holds an inherent superiority over the other. What truly distinguishes us are our values and whether they align with the desires of the people. It is this alignment that ultimately guides our votes and shapes the future we collectively envision.

What is Clarkston’s greatest strength?

One of Clarkston’s greatest strengths lies in the vibrant tapestry of thriving communities that flourish within its compact 1.857 square miles. The diversity and vitality of these neighborhoods contribute to the rich cultural fabric of our town, creating a unique and welcoming place to call home.

What is Clarkston’s toughest challenge?

While the abundance of thriving communities within Clarkston’s limited 1.857 square miles is undoubtedly one of its greatest strengths, it also presents a significant challenge. Balancing the diverse needs, interests, and resources of these communities requires careful planning and strategic decision-making to ensure equitable growth and development for all residents.

What is your opinion of Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks?

I think Mayor Burks is a lovely woman.

Do you favor Clarkston’s current form of government, or do you think the city’s charter should be changed? If so, what changes would you make?

The Council-Manager form of government in Clarkston, GA has proven to be an effective and efficient model for our community. This system provides a structured framework where elected officials set policy direction, and a professional City Manager is tasked with its implementation. This ensures a balance between accountability to the residents and the expertise needed to manage the day-to-day operations of the city. Having a City Manager allows for continuity and stability in administration, as well as the ability to draw on their professional experience to navigate complex issues. This form of government also fosters transparency, as policy decisions are made in public meetings, and the city’s operations are subject to scrutiny and oversight.

What is your opinion of how the council handled the controversy surrounding its previous city manager, Shawanna Qawiy?

While it is undeniably unfortunate what the City of Clarkston has recently experienced, particularly in the context of the previous city manager, Shawanna Qawiy, my focus remains on moving forward and aiding the community in its healing process. Together, we can work towards a brighter future for all residents of Clarkston.

If you are elected, you will be responsible for hiring Clarkston’s next city manager. What qualities are you looking for in a city manager?

The next City Manager must embody a blend of visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep commitment to community service. They should possess exceptional communication skills, fostering transparency and collaboration within the organization and with the public. A strong track record in municipal management, coupled with a comprehensive understanding of budgeting, policy development, and urban planning, is imperative. Additionally, adaptability, resilience, and the ability to navigate complex challenges while maintaining a focus on inclusivity and diversity are essential qualities for success in this role. The ideal candidate will inspire a culture of innovation, integrity, and accountability, ultimately driving the continued progress and prosperity of our community.

What, in your opinion, is the role of the city manager and what is the role of a councilmember?

The City Council serves as the legislative body responsible for setting policies, enacting ordinances, and representing the interests of the community. They make decisions on matters such as budget allocation, zoning regulations, and community programs. On the other hand, the City Manager is appointed to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city. They implement policies set by the City Council, manage city departments, and ensure efficient delivery of services to residents. The City Manager also plays a key role in budget preparation and execution.

What is your vision for what Clarkston could be in 10 years?

My vision for Clarkston in 10 years revolves around the long-term development and improvement of the community and is centered around three core pillars: Economic Growth and Sustainability: I will aim for a more robust local economy with thriving businesses, job opportunities, and sustainable development practices that ensure the city’s financial stability. Education Excellence: I envision a city where education is at the forefront of our priorities. In ten years, I hope to see a school system that provides top-tier education, fostering a love for learning and preparing our youth for a successful future, including a robust framework of programs and opportunities that empower our young residents. By investing in mentorship, extracurricular activities, and skill-building initiatives, we aim to nurture their talents and potential. Diversity and Inclusion: Clarkston’s strength lies in its diversity, and in the next decade, I envision an even more inclusive community. Through policies and initiatives that celebrate our multiculturalism, we’ll ensure every resident feels valued, heard, and included in shaping our city’s future.

What are your ideas for increasing recruitment and retention of police officers?

Increasing recruitment and retention of police officers in Clarkston can be achieved through a combination of strategies focused on attracting qualified candidates and creating a supportive work environment. Competitive Compensation and Benefits: Offer competitive salaries and benefits packages to attract and retain top talent. Provide incentives such as signing bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and retirement plans. Targeted Marketing and Outreach: Actively market the advantages of working in Clarkston to potential candidates through social media, local job boards, and targeted advertising. Attend job fairs, community events, and career expos to connect with potential candidates. Community Engagement and Partnerships: Foster positive relationships with the community to build trust and encourage local individuals to consider a career in law enforcement. Collaborate with local schools and colleges to establish recruitment pipelines and educational programs related to law enforcement. Enhanced Training and Professional Development: Offer ongoing training and development opportunities to help officers build their skills and advance in their careers. Provide specialized training in areas like community policing, crisis intervention, and cultural sensitivity. Flexible Work Arrangements: Consider offering flexible schedules or alternative work arrangements to accommodate the diverse needs of officers. Provide opportunities for part-time or contract work for individuals seeking non-traditional roles. Mentorship and Support Programs: Establish mentorship programs to help new officers acclimate to the department and the community. Offer counseling and mental health support services to address the unique stressors of law enforcement work. Recognition and Rewards: Implement a system for recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance, whether through commendations, promotions, or other forms of recognition. Showcase success stories and achievements within the department to inspire a sense of pride and accomplishment. Transparent Recruitment Process: Ensure that the recruitment process is transparent, fair, and accessible to all qualified candidates. Provide clear information about expectations, requirements, and career advancement opportunities. Improved Working Conditions: Invest in modern equipment, technology, and facilities to create a comfortable and safe working environment. Address any concerns related to workplace culture, policies, or facilities that may affect retention. Engage with Retirees and Alumni: Establish alumni networks and maintain connections with retired officers who may serve as valuable resources for recruitment efforts. By implementing a combination of these strategies, Clarkston can work towards creating an environment that attracts and retains dedicated and qualified police officers.

Do you think Clarkston should expand its boundaries via annexation and, if so, what areas should be annexed?

Before we consider expansion, it is crucial that we prioritize the responsible care and development of the Clarkston we already have. Focusing on the well-being of our existing community should take precedence over any plans for further expansion.

What are your ideas to bring more visitors to Clarkston?

To attract more visitors to Clarkston, we could implement the following ideas: Cultural Festivals and Events: Organize cultural festivals that celebrate the diverse heritage of the community. Highlighting music, art, food, and traditions can draw a wide audience. Food Tours and Culinary Experiences: Promote Clarkston’s rich culinary scene by offering guided food tours or cooking classes showcasing international cuisines represented in the community. Public Art and Murals: Invest in public art installations and murals that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. This can serve as a draw for art enthusiasts and photographers. Collaborate with Nearby Attractions: Partner with nearby cities or attractions to create joint promotional campaigns or package deals, encouraging visitors to explore the broader area. Cultural Performances and Entertainment: Host live performances, concerts, or cultural shows featuring local talent. This can provide entertainment and showcase the vibrant arts scene.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Clarkston and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Addressing rising housing costs requires a multi-faceted approach. Inclusionary Zoning: Implement policies that require a certain percentage of new developments to include affordable housing units. Rent Control or Rent Stabilization: Consider implementing rent control or stabilization measures to limit rent increases, providing stability for tenants. Tenant Protections: Enact strong tenant protection policies, including eviction prevention measures, to ensure housing stability for renters.

Clarkston is a diverse community. If elected, what will you do to connect with and serve all the people who live in Clarkston?

As a councilwoman, connecting with the diverse community of Clarkston will require a proactive and inclusive approach. Some strategies I would employ would be: Community Listening Sessions: Host regular listening sessions to hear directly from residents about their concerns, needs, and priorities. Ensure that these sessions are accessible and welcoming to all community members. Multilingual Communication: Provide information, newsletters, and communications in multiple languages to ensure that language barriers don’t hinder residents’ understanding or participation. Engage with Local Leaders and Organizations: Collaborate with community leaders, non-profit organizations, and cultural associations to understand their perspectives and work together on common goals.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

I firmly believe that an equitable education system is the bedrock of a just and thriving society. Every student, regardless of their gender, race, religious beliefs, or zip code, deserves access to quality education. It is imperative that we prioritize fairness and inclusivity in the Dekalb County school system, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential. By championing equity, we empower our students to become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow, creating a brighter future for all.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Regardless of the election outcome, I am committed to conducting myself with unwavering ethics and transparency. I firmly believe that these principles are the foundation of effective governance and essential for earning and maintaining public trust. If elected, I will actively promote ethics and transparency by: Open Communication: Foster open and honest communication with constituents, ensuring they are informed about decisions, policies, and initiatives that impact their lives. Accessible Information: Work to make government information easily accessible to the public, utilizing digital platforms and clear communication channels. Transparency in Budgeting: Ensure that budgeting processes are transparent, providing clear information on how taxpayer funds are allocated and spent.

Dr. Charles Jenkins

What is your occupation?

Psychologist

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Glendale Rowes

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am a Nationally Certified and licensed Psychologist, licensed in Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, where I have served large and diverse metropolitan area school districts and rural school districts. Prior to that, as a graduate research assistant, I developed data collection protocols to analyze large student datasets for accountability, research evaluation, and performance management projects in an effort to promote ethical practices, and open communication . I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Kennesaw State University, a Master’s degree in School Psychology from the University of Tennessee, and a Doctorate from The George Washington University. Having practiced in both large and diverse school districts as well as rural districts, I bring a deep understanding of the unique challenges and needs of youth from various backgrounds, and I am committed to ensuring equitable access to quality mental health support for all children and residents in our city. In addition to my experience as a psychologist, I have already demonstrated his leadership skills and commitment to his community by serving as the President of his neighborhood’s Homeowners’ Association (HOA), where he successfully collaborates with residents to address neighborhood concerns and foster a sense of unity.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

1) I will work to create a mentorship program that connects local youth with professionals in various fields: I will reach out to professionals in the community who are willing to volunteer their time and expertise to mentor young individuals. This can include professionals from different industries such as business, arts, sciences, and technology. I will collaborate with local schools, youth organizations, and community centers to identify interested youth participants. Establish partnerships to facilitate the mentorship program and ensure smooth coordination. I will carefully match mentors with mentees based on their interests, goals, and aspirations. I will consider factors such as career aspirations, hobbies, and shared experiences to create meaningful connections. 2) As a Psychologist passionate about my chosen field, I will make mental health a priority for our diverse community: I will implore the City to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment to understand the specific mental health challenges faced by the immigrant and refugee population in our community. This will help the Council identify gaps in services and develop targeted solutions. I recommend reaching out to local community organizations that work with immigrants and refugees. Collaborating with them to understand their perspectives, join forces in raising awareness about mental health issues, and develop culturally sensitive programs and resources should be a priority for the Council. I will seek to ensure that mental health services are accessible to individuals with limited English proficiency by providing interpretation services or multilingual resources at all City offices/departments/meetings. This will help bridge the language barrier and ensure that everyone can access the support they need. I will continue to advocate for the development of culturally competent mental health services that recognize and respect the unique experiences, beliefs, and values of our immigrant and refugee community. This should include training additional mental health professionals in cultural sensitivity and tailoring treatment approaches to specific cultural backgrounds. I suggest that the City organize community workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns to destigmatize mental health issues and promote mental well-being. This will provide information and resources that address the unique challenges faced by our residents, such as acculturation stress and trauma. I recommend collaborating with healthcare providers to ensure that mental health services are integrated into primary care settings, making them more accessible and reducing the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health concerns. I will help the Council to facilitate the establishment of peer support networks within the immigrant and refugee community. These networks can provide a safe space for individuals to share their experiences, provide mutual support, and connect with resources. The Council should be promoting trauma-informed care and trauma-informed practices in our schools, community centers, and other relevant settings. Trauma-informed approaches consider the impact of past traumas on mental health and prioritize creating safe and supportive environments. 3) Making infrastructure a priority for me in our diverse community as a City Councilman is crucial for creating an inclusive and supportive environment. I recommend taking the following steps to foster an inclusive and supportive infrastructure: The City should connect and collaborate with local community organizations that work directly with immigrants and refugees. Their insights and expertise can provide valuable input on infrastructure needs within the community. The Council should move forward with conducting a thorough needs assessment to identify infrastructure gaps and challenges specific to Clarkston’s immigrant and refugee population. This can involve surveys, public forums, or focus groups to gather input from community members. I will continue to advocate for reliable and affordable transportation options that connect our immigrant and refugee community to essential services, employment centers, and educational institutions. The Council should consider improving public transportation routes, expanding bike lanes, and pedestrian walkways. The Council will need to ensure that public infrastructure information, such as transportation schedules, construction updates, and community events, is available in multiple languages. This promotes inclusivity and ensures that important information reaches all community members. I strongly support the development of community centers and gathering spaces that provide a safe and welcoming environment for Clarkston residents. These spaces can offer resources, educational programs, and cultural events that strengthen community bonds. I will continue to advocate for the availability of affordable housing options, considering the unique needs of Clarkston. This should involve working with developers to incorporate affordable units or collaborating with housing organizations to create affordable housing initiatives. The Council will need to ensure that language barriers are addressed by providing interpretation and translation services in public spaces, government offices, and community events. This helps Clarkston community members navigate infrastructure systems effectively. As Councilman, I will prioritize the maintenance and improvement of existing infrastructure, including roads, sidewalks, streetlights, and public facilities. This ensures the safety, accessibility, and functionality of our community’s physical environment. The City should continue to support initiatives that provide our unique community with opportunities to acquire skills related to infrastructure development and maintenance, such as construction, engineering, or green technology. This promotes economic empowerment and increases representation in infrastructure-related fields.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

As a Psychologist that works primarily with youth, I bring a unique perspective and valuable expertise that makes me a strong candidate for city council. My background as a psychologist means that I have a deep understanding of the needs, challenges, and aspirations of children, families, and the broader Clarkston community. This insight will inform my decision-making and help me prioritize initiatives that promote the well-being and development of our community’s youngest members. My expertise in child psychology positions me well to address mental health issues within our community. I can advocate for mental health programs, support services for families, and initiatives that promote positive mental well-being. This focus on mental health can lead to a healthier and more resilient Clarkston community. I am also trained in evidence-based practices and critical thinking. This skill set will be invaluable when evaluating policies, programs, and initiatives proposed in council meetings. My ability to analyze data, assess the impact of decisions on diverse children and families, and make informed choices will contribute to effective governance. Additionally, my training and current profession often involve collaborating with various stakeholders, including parents, educators, and community organizations. These collaboration and communication skills will transfer well to the role of a city council member. I am more adept at building relationships, facilitating open dialogue, and finding common ground to achieve shared goals than my opponents. My world experience have exposed me to the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, such as low-income families, immigrants, and refugees. This firsthand knowledge will help me champion policies and programs that promote equity, social justice, and inclusivity within our community. I often help families navigate complex issues and find effective solutions. This problem-solving mindset will be invaluable in addressing the multifaceted challenges that arise in local governance. My ability to approach problems from a holistic perspective and seek innovative solutions can contribute to positive change within the Clarkston community.

What is Clarkston’s greatest strength?

Clarkston, Georgia has several great strengths, but one of its most significant is its incredible diversity and multiculturalism. As one of the most diverse cities in the United States, Clarkston stands as a vibrant tapestry of different cultures, languages, and backgrounds. This diversity is a tremendous asset that enriches the community in numerous ways. Clarkston’s diversity fosters a unique environment where individuals from various cultural backgrounds have the opportunity to interact, learn from one another, and build bridges of understanding. This cultural exchange promotes tolerance, empathy, and appreciation for different perspectives. With its diverse population, Clarkston boasts a vibrant culinary scene, offering a wide range of authentic international cuisines. Residents and visitors have the opportunity to explore a world of flavors and experience the richness of different culinary traditions. Clarkston’s diverse community often comes together to celebrate cultural festivals and events. These celebrations provide an opportunity for residents to showcase their cultural heritage, share traditions, and foster a sense of unity and pride within the community. The linguistic diversity found in Clarkston, with speakers of various languages, provides residents with unique language skills and a global perspective. This can be advantageous in an increasingly interconnected world, fostering global awareness and opening doors to diverse career opportunities. The diversity in Clarkston has also resulted in a thriving entrepreneurial spirit. Many residents have started small businesses, offering a wide range of goods and services that cater to the diverse needs of the community. This entrepreneurial drive contributes to the local economy and fosters a sense of community pride. The diverse residents of Clarkston often bring with them stories of resilience, strength, and perseverance. This collective resilience can inspire and motivate the community to overcome challenges, break down barriers, and work towards a brighter future together. Clarkston’s greatest strength, its diversity, creates a community that is culturally rich, socially vibrant, and economically dynamic. By embracing and celebrating this diversity, Clarkston can continue to thrive and serve as a model for inclusivity and multiculturalism.

What is Clarkston’s toughest challenge?

One of them is ensuring affordable housing for its residents. Like many cities, Clarkston grapples with the issue of rising housing costs, making it difficult for some community members to find affordable and stable housing options. However, local organizations and government initiatives are constantly working towards finding solutions and providing affordable housing opportunities to make sure that everyone can have a decent place to call home. Another challenge for Clarkston is improving transportation infrastructure. The city is working towards enhancing public transportation options and improving road networks to ensure smoother traffic flow and better connectivity within the community and surrounding areas. Lastly, like any community, Clarkston also faces the challenge of providing quality education for its residents. Ensuring access to high-quality schools and educational resources is crucial for the growth and development of the community’s children and youth, but also adult education as well. The city and its educational institutions are working diligently to overcome this challenge and provide an excellent learning environment for all students. Despite these challenges, Clarkston’s resilient and proactive spirit shines through as the community continues to work together, innovate, and find creative solutions.

What is your opinion of Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks?

Mayor Beverly Burks has several strengths that contribute to her leadership. One of her key strengths is her dedication to the community. She is known for her passion and commitment to improving the lives of Clarkston’s residents, particularly in areas such as affordable housing, social justice, and community engagement. Mayor Burks actively seeks input from community members and works collaboratively to address their concerns and needs. Another strength of Mayor Beverly Burks is her ability to foster partnerships and collaborations. She has been successful in establishing relationships with various organizations, both within and outside of Clarkston, to bring resources and support to the community. This collaborative approach has helped in implementing positive changes and initiatives in the city. While Mayor Burks has many strengths, like any leader, she also has weaknesses. One potential weakness are her visible challenges with balancing multiple priorities. Leading a diverse community like Clarkston requires juggling various issues and demands. It can be a complex task to address all concerns effectively and ensure that the diverse needs of the community are met. Another weakness is the limitation of available resources. It can be challenging for any leader to achieve their ambitious goals within limited budgets and resources. Mayor Burks appears to have notable difficulties in allocating resources to address all the pressing issues and initiatives she and the Council want to pursue.

Do you favor Clarkston’s current form of government, or do you think the city’s charter should be changed? If so, what changes would you make?

The decision to change a city charter is a matter for the community and its elected representatives to discuss and decide upon. City charters are the foundational documents that outline the powers, functions, and organization of a municipality. If residents have concerns surrounding the foundational documents that outline the powers, functions, and organization of our municipality (in Clarkston’s city charter), it certainly is worth exploring whether changes are necessary to better meet the needs of the community. This should involve reviewing and revising sections related to governance, representation, decision-making processes, or any other areas that may require updates or modifications. Ultimately, the decision to change Clarkston’s city charter should involve a thorough and inclusive discussion, taking into account the perspectives and needs of our community members, as well as legal considerations. It’s important for our community to engage in open dialogue, gather input from various stakeholders, and carefully evaluate the potential impacts before making any changes.

What is your opinion of how the council handled the controversy surrounding its previous city manager, Shawanna Qawiy?

The Council as a whole in its current form did not engage in open dialogue with the community. The appropriate manner to handle controversy surrounding any city or elected officials should be to gather as much information as possible to understand the details and different perspectives involved. This should be done by participating in community discussions, town hall meetings, or public forums where the controversy could be openly discussed. As it stands, residents were not able to share their concerns, listen to others’ viewpoints, or engage in respectful dialogue. It is paramount for a well-functioning government to hold its officials accountable. When an act is as overtly committed by an employee who has acted inappropriately or violated their duties, residents should trust that officials will hold their colleagues accountable through peaceful and democratic means. The lack of transparency and impartial investigation into the previous city manager only fueled the controversy. It is imperative that the council consist of members who will research city employee candidates thoroughly, consider their values, track record, and ability to shape the future of our community. Controversies such as the one at hand can be complex, but it’s crucial to approach each with fairness, objectivity, and respect for different perspectives. By staying engaged, informed, and involved, Clarkston residents can help ensure the integrity and accountability of their elected officials.

If you are elected, you will be responsible for hiring Clarkston’s next city manager. What qualities are you looking for in a city manager?

When searching for a city manager for Clarkston, there are several qualities we will need to consider. A capable city manager should possess strong leadership qualities to guide and inspire the city’s staff and residents toward a shared vision. I would encourage the council to look for candidates with relevant experience in municipal management, preferably in diverse communities similar to Clarkston. Experience in budgeting, urban planning, and community development is also valuable. Effective communication is vital for a city manager to engage with residents, local businesses, and government officials. I recommend looking for someone who can communicate clearly, listen attentively, and foster open dialogue. A city manager should be skilled at building partnerships and working collaboratively with various stakeholders, including city staff, community organizations, and neighboring municipalities. I will assess the candidate’s ability to analyze complex situations, make informed decisions, and find creative solutions to challenges faced by the city. It’s crucial that the city manager operates with transparency, integrity, and ethics, while maintaining the trust of the community. I will also only consider candidates who can bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to drive sustainable development, improve quality of life, and support the long-term growth of Clarkston. It’s also important to involve the community in the selection process to ensure that the chosen city manager aligns with the values and aspirations of the residents.

What, in your opinion, is the role of the city manager and what is the role of a councilmember?

The roles of a city manager and a council member should complement each other in local governance. The city manager oversees the day-to-day operations of the city, ensuring that services are efficiently delivered to residents and that Clarkston’s policies are implemented effectively. They prepare the city’s budget, manage fiscal resources, and provide financial guidance to the council. The city manager, under explicit guidance from the City Council, hires, supervises, and evaluates city staff, ensuring they have the necessary resources to fulfill their roles and meet community needs. They should work with the council to establish long-term goals and develop strategies to achieve them, while taking into account the needs and aspirations of the community. The city manager should provide professional advice and recommendations to the council, helping them make informed decisions on policy matters. They engage with residents, community groups, and businesses, fostering relationships and soliciting input to better understand and address community concerns. Council members should participate in the formulation and passage of local ordinances, policies, and regulations. They exclusively represent the interests of their constituents and make decisions in the best interest of the community. They should openly and frequently collaborate with the city manager to establish policies and priorities, leveraging their knowledge and insights from the community to shape local governance. Council members serve as a direct link between Clarkston residents and the city government, addressing concerns, advocating for their needs, and ensuring their voices are heard. They review and approve the budget proposed by the city manager, ensuring it aligns with Clarkston community priorities and reflects responsible financial management. Council members are expected to actively engage with the community, attend public meetings fully prepared to discuss agenda items, events, and hearings, and act as liaisons between Clarkston residents and the city government. Ultimately, the city manager focuses on the day-to-day operations and administration of the city, while council members provide legislative oversight, represent their constituents, and help shape policies to meet the needs of the Clarkston community. It’s a collaborative effort to ensure effective and responsive local governance.

What is your vision for what Clarkston could be in 10 years?

In envisioning a positive future for Clarkston in 10 years, I have a vibrant and inclusive vision. Clarkston could thrive as a model city for cultural diversity and inclusion, embracing its reputation as the “Most Diverse Square Mile in America.” The community could celebrate its rich multicultural tapestry, fostering understanding, respect, and cooperation among residents of different backgrounds. Over the next decade, Clarkston could become a hub for small businesses, entrepreneurship, and innovation. By attracting new industries and supporting local businesses, the city could create job opportunities, foster economic growth, and enhance the quality of life for its residents. Clarkston could prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship, implementing eco-friendly initiatives such as renewable energy, green infrastructure, and waste reduction programs. Parks, urban gardens, and recreational spaces could thrive, promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Efforts could be made to ensure affordable housing options for all residents, promoting a diverse and inclusive community. Through strategic revitalization initiatives, neighborhoods could be enhanced, offering safe and attractive spaces for families, young professionals, and seniors alike. Clarkston could become a center for education excellence, providing quality educational institutions and programs that meet the needs of a diverse community. Lifelong learning opportunities, vocational training, and access to technology could be expanded, empowering individuals to achieve their full potential. An engaged and empowered community is the backbone of a flourishing city. Clarkston could foster active participation, encouraging residents to voice their opinions, contribute to decision-making processes, and collaborate on community projects. Strong neighborhood associations and community organizations could flourish, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued. With improved transportation systems, walkability, and bike-friendly infrastructure, Clarkston could promote connectivity within the city and to neighboring areas. Accessible public transportation options could facilitate mobility and connect residents to jobs, schools, and recreational opportunities.

What are your ideas for increasing recruitment and retention of police officers?

ANSWER NOT RECEIVED

Do you think Clarkston should expand its boundaries via annexation and, if so, what areas should be annexed?

ANSWER NOT RECEIVED

What are your ideas to bring more visitors to Clarkston?

Bringing more visitors to Clarkston can help showcase the unique cultural diversity and vibrant community that the city offers. The city can organize cultural events and festivals that celebrate the diverse heritage of Clarkston. It should highlight traditional music, dance, food, and art to create an immersive experience for visitors. It can also collaborate with local cultural organizations and promote these events to attract a wider audience. The city should emphasize the diverse culinary scene in Clarkston by promoting local restaurants and food establishments that offer authentic dishes from different cultures, in addition to considering organizing food tours or hosting food festivals that showcase the multicultural flavors of the community. The city can commission and display public art and murals that reflect the cultural identity and history of Clarkston. Vibrant and visually appealing artwork can attract visitors who appreciate artistic expression while also serving as a point of interest for locals and tourists alike. The city can highlight the natural beauty and recreational opportunities in and around Clarkston. This can through promoting parks, trails, and nature reserves to attract nature enthusiasts, hikers, and outdoor adventurers, and organizing guided tours or nature-focused activities to engage visitors and showcase the city’s natural assets. We can also develop guided heritage tours that explore the history and unique aspects of Clarkston by showcasing significant landmarks, historical sites, and cultural institutions, providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about the community’s past and present.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Clarkston and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Increasing the affordability of housing in Clarkston is a vital goal to ensure that residents have access to safe and affordable housing options. Here are some of my ideas to increase affordability in our city: I suggest working with local and state government officials to implement policies that promote affordable housing, such as inclusionary zoning, which requires developers to designate a percentage of units as affordable housing. I recommend exploring the establishment of community land trusts, where land is owned by a nonprofit organization and leased to residents at affordable rates. This can help maintain long-term affordability. I will continue to advocate for the expansion of rental assistance programs or the creation of new programs that provide financial support for low-income individuals and families, making housing more affordable. I believe that the city should offer tax incentives or other financial benefits to developers who commit to constructing affordable housing units. This can encourage the creation of affordable housing options within the community. The City should partner with nonprofit organizations dedicated to affordable housing to leverage their expertise, resources, and funding opportunities to develop affordable housing projects. The City should encourage transit-oriented development near existing Marta and other public transportation hubs, making it easier for Clarkston residents to access affordable housing options while reducing transportation costs. The City of Clarkston should invest in supportive housing initiatives that provide affordable housing along with necessary services, such as mental health support, job training, and healthcare, to help individuals and families stabilize their lives. I recommend involving Clarkston community members in the decision-making process by organizing forums, surveys, and workshops to gather their input on affordable housing needs and potential solutions. By implementing a combination of these ideas, Clarkston can work toward increasing the availability and accessibility of affordable housing for its residents.

Clarkston is a diverse community. If elected, what will you do to connect with and serve all the people who live in Clarkston?

ANSWER NOT RECEIVED

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

Like any school district, there are both positive and negative aspects of the DeKalb County Schools. Positive things about DeKalb County Schools: DCPS is known for its diverse student population, providing students with valuable exposure to different cultures and perspectives. Academic Programs: Our district offers a variety of specialized programs, such as magnet schools, International Baccalaureate (IB) programs, and advanced placement (AP) courses, providing students with opportunities for academic excellence. DCPS offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports, clubs, and arts programs, allowing students to explore their interests and develop well-rounded skills. Our district actively engages parents, teachers, and community members, fostering a sense of collaboration and support for students’ educational journeys. DeKalb County Schools continuously invests in improving its facilities and providing necessary resources for students and teachers. Challenges and areas for improvement in DeKalb County Schools: Like many school districts, DCPS faces funding challenges that impact the availability of resources and infrastructure improvements. Addressing the achievement gap among different student groups remains an ongoing challenge, requiring targeted efforts to ensure equitable educational opportunities for all students. Some parents and community members have expressed a desire for more transparent communication channels between the district and stakeholders, ensuring that information reaches everyone effectively. Retaining quality teachers can be a challenge in any school district, but is a particular challenge in DCPS. Ensuring competitive salaries, professional development opportunities, and supportive work environments can help address this issue. It’s important to recognize that these observations are based on my own generalizations based on my professional training and experiences, and individual experiences within the district may vary.

To gain a more comprehensive understanding, I recommend speaking with parents, teachers, and students for a well-rounded perspective.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I believe that promoting ethics and transparency in local government is crucial for building trust and fostering a strong community. Promoting ethics and transparency requires consistent effort and dedication. As a city councilman, there are several steps I will take to achieve this. I will demonstrate ethical behavior and transparency in all my actions. I will be open to feedback, listen to my constituents, and make well-informed decisions based on their needs. I will work with fellow council members to create and implement a clear Code of Conduct that sets high ethical standards for everyone involved in local government. This will help guide our decision-making and ensure transparency. I will advocate for increased public access to information by encouraging regular reporting of council meetings, financial statements, and decision-making processes. I will promote open dialogue and public involvement in decision-making to ensure transparency and accountability. I will organize town hall meetings, public forums, and engage with the community to gather input and address their concerns. I will encourage citizen participation to ensure a more inclusive decision-making process and foster transparency. I will advocate for developing and providing ongoing ethics training for council members, staff, and employees. I will promote awareness of ethical standards, conflict of interest policies, and the importance of transparency in all aspects of local government. I will advocate for the creation of an independent committee to investigate complaints and concerns related to ethics violations. This committee should be accessible to citizens who wish to report any unethical behavior. I will leverage technology to enhance transparency and accessibility. I will utilize existing online platforms to publish meeting agendas, minutes, financial reports, and other important documents. I will encourage the use of social media to engage with the community and provide updates on council activities.

Mark Perkins

What is your occupation?

I work as a consultant.

What is the neighborhood you call home?

The neighborhood behind Yeshi Mart and Texaco off East Ponce.

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

A great deal of my life was spent in countries all over the world. The process of learning new languages and cultures–figuring out how to communicate and do life according to the rules of others–is a skill set that I think has tremendous value for serving in a place like Clarkston. Beyond my upbringing, my work has involved leading and working on cross-cultural teams in dynamic environments both in the United States and abroad.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Primarily my goal is to rebuild trust between the city, residents, and our neighboring communities by ensuring that gaps in staffing and leadership are filled in our police and other departments. It is important that those roles are filled by leaders dedicated to good communication, healthy leadership culture, transparency, and service. Building on this foundation I hope to collaborate with others on the council to improve our infrastructure and walkability as a community, upgrade our parks and green-spaces, and more.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

Apart from my cross-cultural upbringing, I’m a strategic thinker with organizational leadership experience. I have a track record of serving the community as a collaborative problem solver, and I have demonstrated my willingness to speak up for change when it is needed.

What is Clarkston’s greatest strength?

Clarkston’s greatest strength is not just the diversity among its people, but our resilience and capabilities when we work together for the wellbeing of others. The creativity and collaboration that happened in response to the pandemic was a sight to behold, and the more we lean into that strength the better off we’ll be.

What is Clarkston’s toughest challenge?

There are a number of external factors that pose challenges for us as a city, aggressive annexation by our neighbors, the rising cost of everything, deteriorating infrastructure, and more. Our toughest challenge, however, is that because of a pattern of dysfunction on our city council we are putting the solutions to those things at risk.

What is your opinion of Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks?

Mayor Burks and I have not always seen eye to eye, but I do believe we have a respectful relationship. While I have been frustrated with her handling of recent events, I have seen her be open to innovative ideas and exercise good leadership in the past, and I hope with a change on the council we’ll get to see more of that.

Do you favor Clarkston’s current form of government, or do you think the city’s charter should be changed? If so, what changes would you make?

I do favor our current form of government, when it is properly executed. The council-manager form of government creates accountability and prevents the micromanagement of city staff by members of the council. I do believe that a charter review is in order to add clarifying language around our code of ethics, certain procedures, and power given to various parties.

What is your opinion of how the council handled the controversy surrounding its previous city manager, Shawanna Qawiy?

I previously stated my opinion and concerns in a letter to the editor. I believe that if the council had acted earlier to address concerns from employees and residents regarding this situation, it would not have escalated to a controversy with statewide attention that put the safety of our community at risk.

If you are elected, you will be responsible for hiring Clarkston’s next city manager. What qualities are you looking for in a city manager?

We need someone with a proven record of executive leadership in government. This person must understand how to establish a healthy work culture, lead and recruit experienced staff, and manage the expectations and personalities of the council respectfully, and as a whole. This person should be a good communicator and a great listener; someone who can foster a welcoming tone and culture at city hall, but also someone who is unafraid to deliver bad news or to raise concerns if they believe actions could be detrimental to the city.

What, in your opinion, is the role of the city manager and what is the role of a councilmember?

In simple terms, the council serves as a sort of board of directors, and the city manager is the chief executive officer of the city. The role of a councilmember is to set policy and overall strategy in collaboration with the city manager and staff that reflect the will of the whole community. The city manager serves under the council and is responsible for executing the will of the council consistent with the law and other best practices.

What is your vision for what Clarkston could be in 10 years?

I would love to see Clarkston thriving with a diversity of housing options, strong businesses, well-maintained parks and green-space, and thriving businesses and activities that highlight the cultural diversity of our community and attract visitors from across the state. I’d also love to see creative, collaborative partnerships between the city, businesses, and non-profit organizations that are innovative and set an example in how they work together and make the community a better place for everyone.

What are your ideas for increasing recruitment and retention of police officers?

As a council member, the best way to increase recruitment and retention of police officers is to encourage the recruitment and retention of good leaders. Additionally, I believe that working to improve our city facilities for all employees and continue the recent work to provide competitive benefits and pay will lead to a higher pool of recruits and a reasonable turnover rate.

Do you think Clarkston should expand its boundaries via annexation and, if so, what areas should be annexed?

It is of utmost importance that we revisit the conversation on annexation. Areas I’d be interested in exploring would be moving South toward Memorial Drive, East towards Ray’s Road, and West/Southwest toward North Decatur and Valleybrook Rd.

What are your ideas to bring more visitors to Clarkston?

Clarkston has parks, a pool, multiple nature preserves, tons of amazing restaurants, and is in close proximity to so many things. I’d love to see us further improve some of the space in Milam Park to be better suited for outdoor events and maybe even a splash pad. Additionally I’d like to see us further develop our downtown with mixed-use development and more gathering spots that draw people to our city.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Clarkston and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Yes. Home and rent prices have risen dramatically over the years and show no signs of slowing down. I do not believe there’s a single fix to our national housing crisis, but I do believe a combination of strategies can help move things forward. In Georgia, cities are pretty limited in what they are allowed to control, and ultimately strategies boil down to a few things: increasing the amount of housing options in the same area by increasing density, financing city-owned developments to be able to control rent costs, and annexation that increases the city’s tax base and helps spread the tax burden among more people. While not all of these are feasible, I do hope we can gently increase our density and enlarge our city’s boundaries in the coming years.

Clarkston is a diverse community. If elected, what will you do to connect with and serve all the people who live in Clarkston?

When I previously served on council I believed it essential to frequent businesses, restaurants, coffee shops, and neighborhoods I might not normally need to visit in the course of my week. I was always open to talking to my last opponent and his supporters, and during my last term I walked underrepresented neighborhoods to make sure they were aware of events, and tried to seek out members of our community who might not be in the loop due to language, transportation, or cultural barriers. I hope to continue doing more of that, and doing it in better ways.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

My children are young and only recently began school. So far, our experience has been positive overall.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes. It’s important that our new city manager understands the ethics chapter in our city code and is dedicated to ensuring council members follow it. Promoting and providing clear, responsive communication around city processes and meetings, as well as removing barriers to access are key to transparent government.

